Embracing everything Alpine at Upcountry Cafe

‘”The clouds parted, the timing was perfect, and it all just worked out,” reported Eric and Katie Bongard. The young family has “embraced everything Alpine,” falling in love with the mountain communities of Woodfords, Markleeville, and Kirkwood.

They are not observers, standing by the wayside, but have jumped in with both feet to fill a void in the community infrastructure. Moving to Alpine two years ago with their sons, Bodie and Taj, they fit right in; like they were the missing piece of a puzzle.

When the “For Sale” sign went up in the window of the cafe next to the Markleeville Post Office, they decided they would just check it out and see what might happen. “It fell in our lap. It was meant to be.” says Katie.

Together for 15 years, both had found their way to Tahoe and ended up working together at a Sushi Bar in South Lake. Eric was a chef, Katie was a server, and they found they had a lot in common. Both have an intense work ethic, share the same values, morals, and vision for the community they are proud to be a part of. They love to make people happy, relishing the interchange and camaraderie of a busy restaurant.

Born and raised in Watsonville, Eric had years of sushi training there before moving to Tahoe to work and snowboard. Driven by team sports like baseball, football, and basketball, he grew up spending winters at Dodge Ridge. “Skiing was a big part of my family life from age 5 on.” he says.

Katie, Eric, Bodie, and Taj Bongard in front of the vintage Alpine County map at their new Upcountry Cafe in Markleeville. Lisa Gavon | R-C Alpine Bureau

He studied at Cabrillo College, but also learned through his life experiences. His humble demeanor reflects the gratitude he feels for the people who prepared him for his career. “My mentors gave me invaluable lessons in being a chef.” reported Eric, “They kindled my passion for food and maintaining high standards. They were good teachers who taught me the right way to do things.” When the family relocated from Meyers to Woodfords, Eric worked at the Cutthroat, and at Diamond Valley School.

Katie loves to watch her husband work, saying that he is composed under pressure and excellent at multitasking. She is a real “people-person.” Growing up on the Big Island of Hawaii, she has a strong background in the service industry. Her father was a firefighter, and died when she was only 12, leaving her mother to raise Katie and her brother on her own. This hardship fueled her ability to have compassion for the trials and sufferings of others. She had to build her own strong foundation, and so has the gift to be able to help others.

This empathetic concern directed her steps, and she received her BA in psychology from San Diego State University, and then her Masters in School Counseling from Capella University in Minnesota. She currently works with students at South Tahoe High, commuting, and then working her off days at Upcountry.

Their dreams manifested, they are at home in the wildness of the high altitude world. The family hikes, bikes, kayaks, and goes fishing in addition to skiing. They are happy to be setting down roots in a place where their independence is valued. In their lives, they have chosen to be resilient, and that is a necessary trait for making it in the demanding mountain lands.

They have been creative in how they put together the space, the food, making a cohesive presentation. “We are where we are supposed to be,” say both Eric and Katie, smiling.

Upcountry is open six days a week from 7 am to 2 pm. They are closed on Wednesdays. Their menu has an outstanding selection of organic Alpen Sierra coffees, teas, and smoothies to drink, and a delightfully wide array of choices for breakfast and lunch. They serve bagels, baked goods, sandwiches, and salads. They make their own signature sauces, vinaigrette, hummus, pesto, croutons, aioli, scones and an ever-changing selection of treats that are all their own recipes. You will not find their unique flavors and combinations anywhere else. Upcountry is another great reason to visit the beauty of the wilderness surrounding Markleeville, and to enjoy the charm of this one-of-a-kind Sierra Nevada town.