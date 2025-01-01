Embracing the spirit of Nevada – A Carson City winter road trip  

Nestled just a short drive from the shores of Lake Tahoe, Carson City offers a Nevada winter escape brimming with charm and adventure. As the Sierra Nevada mountains set the backdrop, this historic capital city explores rich heritage, vibrant arts scene, and cozy eateries.

Whether you’re in the mood for scenic drives, outdoor activities, or just sipping hot cocoa by a crackling fire, Carson City is the perfect pit stop for a winter road trip. Buckle up and get ready for a journey filled with unforgettable experiences and step into the Nevadan culture.

Stop 1: Comma Coffee

There’s no better winter morning companion than a steaming cup of coffee paired with a hearty breakfast, and one of the best spots to warm up is Comma Coffee. Located in Carson City’s Historical District, this charming café has been a beloved part of Nevada’s business landscape since its opening in 2000. Housed in a historic building constructed in 1869, Comma Coffee has a fascinating past, having served various roles over the years, including a Nickelodeon Theatre, candy parlor, antique store, dance studio, kitchen emporium, and even a mortuary. This rich history is artfully woven into the café’s ambiance, encouraging guests to pause and take a breath—just like a comma in a sentence.

Comma Coffee Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In addition to its delicious coffee, Comma Coffee boasts a breakfast and lunch menu filled with both grab-and-go items and full-service dishes. Options range from simple favorites like muffins and croissants to more elaborate offerings such as the French Flirtation—sourdough French toast with cinnamon, dusted with confectioners’ sugar, served with butter and warm maple syrup—or the “Eggsploitation,” a “comma-style” omelet made with three steamed eggs and a variety of delicious inclusions. The cozy atmosphere, complete with comfortable lounges, books, and table games, makes this coffee shop the perfect first stop to energize your day.

Stop 2: Nevada State Capitol

Calling all history buffs – what better way to kick off a Carson City road trip than with starting the day off with a view of the picturesque Nevada State Capitol? Constructed in 1870 and built with a silver-colored dome, the building is a powerful symbol of the Silver State. Nevada’s State Capitol offers picturesque views around the entire property, and upon walking inside, guests can explore the Capitol’s grounds or are welcome to sign up for a tour.

Carson City Capitol Building. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Within Nevada’s Capitol Building on the second floor is Battle Born Hall. This 2,000 square-foot museum space showcases Nevada’s rich history, telling the historical context of how Nevada became known as the Battle Born State. Guests can also find Nevada’s prehistory and learn about the first people of Nevada’s Great Basin, some of the most famous boomtowns and silver strikes in the world, Carson City’s early days, and Nevada in the 21st century. Embedded with rich history, the Capitol’s campus hosts the Nevada State Legislature building, Nevada Supreme Court, and the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records. The building today now is the office of the governor of Nevada, along with staff.

Stop 3: Red’s Old 395 Grill

After immersing yourself in history, it’s time to indulge in some classic Nevada cuisine at Red’s Old 395 Grill. As you walk in, you’ll be welcomed by floor-to-ceiling wooden decor, adorned with pictures, souvenirs, and rich Nevadan history that lines the walls throughout the restaurant. If you’re in the mood for a blend of barbecue and Western Nevada culture, this is your haven.

Red’s Old 395 Grill Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Red’s expansive menu features classic starters, salads, and hearty entrees designed to satisfy every appetite. However, the true star of the show is their barbecue offerings, which are renowned throughout the region. Try the Bar-B-Que Deuce Coupe, where you can create your own platter from selections like four Steamroller Ribs, Slow Smoked BBQ Chicken, Smoked Sausages, and Smoked Beef Brisket. For those with a hearty appetite, the “Colossal Que for Two” is a titanic assortment featuring Red’s famous Bar-B-Que Ribs, Slow Smoked Chicken, and Handmade Sausages, complete with cornbread, house-made coleslaw, and baked beans. It’s a meal that will fuel you up for your next stop on this adventure.

The restaurant’s lively atmosphere and friendly staff add to the overall experience, making it a perfect place to relax and enjoy some delicious food while soaking in the local culture.

Stop 4: Carson City Hot Springs

After a day filled with exploration and delicious food, it’s time to unwind at the Historic Carson City Hot Springs. This location has a rich history dating back to 1849, when it served as a healing retreat for settlers and the native Washoe Tribe, particularly during the California Gold Rush. Nearly two centuries later, these natural hot springs remain a must-visit destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the state’s capital.

Carson City Hot Springs Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The waters of Carson City Hot Springs flow from 35,000 feet below the Earth’s surface, renowned for having “the best water in the Sierra and Rocky Mountain chain of hot springs.” Infused with various healing elements, including sodium, sulfate, chloride, and more, these springs offer an array of health benefits, from promoting clear skin to aiding muscle function and detoxification.

Visitors can enjoy both quaint indoor pools and socialized outdoor pools, all open year-round. The outdoor pools maintain temperatures ranging from 98 to 104 degrees, while the indoor private pools offer a quieter experience with temperatures from 100 to 104 degrees, depending on the natural flow of the spring water. Whether you prefer soaking in a private pool or mingling with others outdoors, the hot springs provide a perfect opportunity to relax and recharge.

Stop 5: Shoe Tree Brewing

To cap off your road trip, what could be better than an icy cold brew? On the same property as the Carson City Hot Springs is Shoe Tree Brewing, a small brewery with a big variety. Known for its ever-rotating tap list, Shoe Tree Brewing ensures there’s something for everyone, making it an ideal stop for beer enthusiasts.

Shoe Tree Brewing’s Carson City location is its first, with a second location in nearby Minden, Nevada. As the brewery’s headquarters, this location consistently offers new brews for patrons to enjoy. With a diverse selection on tap, you might find options like the Ash Canyon Amber, which features notes of caramel and toast; the Bronze Hans Tropical Berliner Weisse Sour; or the award-winning Lahontan Brown Ale, an American Brown Ale with toasted notes and a malt-forward flavor that won the 2024 World Beer Cup Silver Medal.

Shoe Tree Brewing Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The brewery’s laid-back atmosphere, complete with outdoor seating and often live music, makes it a great place to unwind after a day of adventure.

Carson City is more than just the capital of Nevada; it’s a treasure trove of history, culture, and culinary delights waiting to be explored. From the cozy comfort of Comma Coffee to the rich history of the Nevada State Capitol, the delicious barbecue at Red’s Old 395 Grill, the relaxing waters of Carson City Hot Springs, and the flavorful brews at Shoe Tree Brewing, each stop offers a unique glimpse into what makes this city so special.

So, whether you’re a history enthusiast, a foodie, or simply looking to relax, Carson City has something for everyone. Plan your winter road trip and experience the charm and adventure that await you in Carson City.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.