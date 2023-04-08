Emerald Bay closed due to avalanche
EMERALD BAY, Calif. – Traffic is currently stopped on Highway 89 at just past the Eagle Falls Trailhead due to an avalanche.
Snow is currently blocking both lanes after an avalanche fell at about 1 p.m. Resident Peter Fae was able to organize local bystanders to clear out the road before Cal Trans arrivee.
Traffic is stopped in both directions.
Kim Brown was driving southbound when the snow fell, stopping traffic.
“We didn’t see it start, but we saw it finish,” said Brown.
No one is reported to be injured, and efforts are currently being made by pedestrians to clear the road.
