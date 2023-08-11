Emerald Bay Physical Therapy a center for health, wellness in South Lake Tahoe

Emerald Bay Physical Therapy offers a variety of services to their patients to promote, health, wellness, and recovery.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With seasonal sports accessible year-round, it’s easy to engage within the action sports community in Lake Tahoe, which over time, can result in injuries and overall wear and tear on your body. Many Tahoe locals are frequent flyers with completing physical therapy, and Emerald Bay Physical Therapy is one of the destinations in South Lake Tahoe assisting clients in proactive recovery.

“Emerald Bay Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic that was originally established by Jenny Cooper, PT in 1997,” Jessica Jones, owner of Emerald Bay Physical Therapy said. “EBPT has been providing the South Lake community with quality physical therapy services, wellness programs, and aquatic physical therapy for 26 years now.”

Jones initially got involved in the physical therapy field in 2011 where she graduated from Northern Illinois University and shortly thereafter, earned her physical therapy license. From there, she began to actively look for a place to live that supported her outdoor-dense lifestyle, inspiring her move to Lake Tahoe in 2013 and began her journey with being a part of the EBPT team.

Emerald Bay Physical Therapy offers a variety of services to their patients to promote, health, wellness, and recovery. Provided / Emerald Bay Physical Therapy

“In January 2021 I purchased ownership of EBPT to further lay roots in Tahoe and provide the community with expert care in an independent, private setting,” Jones said. “I have 12 years of experience in orthopedic physical therapy and continue to deepen my knowledge base by frequently attending continuing education classes.”

Jones is an advocate for continuously learning more within the field of physical therapy, which has furthered her knowledge and provided the opportunity for her to extend her available services.

“I have advanced my knowledge in the recent past by taking classes regarding cervical and scapular dysfunction, myofascial release, extremity mobilization, and RockTape kinesiology taping as well as blades courses,” Jones said. “I’m also trained in casting for custom orthotics and offer this at EBPT.”

Currently, the company hosts two physical therapists, two physical therapist aides, and an office manager. Along with their core programs, the physical therapy center also hosts unique offerings such as injury prevention assessments, Myofascial release, Kinesio taping, TRX training, TENS electrical stimulation, cupping, and more.

“We are committed to health and wellness regardless of a patient’s age, lifestyle, or athletic abilities,” Jones said. “EBPT’s highly individualized programs are designed to promote complete recovery from injury and continue into healthy work and recreational activities.”

Jones continues, stating that these highly individualized programs enhance and further promote highly individualized care.

“EBPT offers a proactive approach to individually addressing and caring for our patients’ needs,” Jones said.

Highly individualized care tactics are at EBPT’s core business values, and include tactics such as specific interventions over generalized remedies, detailed evaluations and personalized program development, personal appointments over high volume, definite goals designed to maximize performance and exceed expectations, and transition from rehabilitation to a land or aquatic exercise-based fitness program.

While EBPT hosts a variety of offerings, Jones reflects on the past decade of being involved with the physical therapy office, and is grateful for the one-on-one approach that allows herself and other physical therapists the opportunity to provide the patients with the time and attention they deserve.

“I’m always delighted to hear how patients appreciate our private and focused setting,” Jones said. “The typical resident of South Lake Tahoe is, or has previously been, physically active in outdoor recreation. We all love our year-round outdoor playground; and it is greatly rewarding to help patients return to the activities they love. I’m grateful to provide specialized and reliable care to my friends and neighbors.”

Looking forward, EBPT is planning to host a doctoral physical therapy student, beginning in January 2024.

“This new physical therapy student will be joining our team and has already completed her level 1 pelvic floor training,” Jones said. “She will be providing the community with free lectures on pelvic floor health at EBPT in early winter 2024.”

Overall, Jones is grateful that EBPT serves as a hub for Lake Tahoe locals to properly recover and continue to live a Lake Tahoe lifestyle.

“I moved to Tahoe to enjoy numerous outdoor activities while being surrounded by lakes and mountains,” Jones said. “The small-town feel made up of active, health conscious, and environmentally-aware individuals was more than I could have imagined. South Lake Tahoe is a small town, and we greatly appreciate when our patients refer their friends and neighbors to us.”

Emerald Bay Physical Therapy is located at 812 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit emeraldbay.physio, or call 530-542-2662.