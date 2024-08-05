Emerald Bay Road closed, alternate route advised
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol has closed State Route 89 (Emerald Bay Road) just north of Cascade Creek due to a truck-tractor-trailer combination blocking the road.
CHP estimates the road won’t open for another 2-3 hours.
They ask drivers to please find alternate routes and recommend US-50, along the east shore, to NV-28.
