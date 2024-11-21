Employment agreement in works for new IVGID GM 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District’s (IVGID) human resources team and legal counsel are drafting a potential employment agreement for Kent Walrack after the outgoing board voted on Nov. 13 to appoint him as general manager.

“We don’t know if and when it may be signed by Mr. Walrack,” said Paul Raymore, IVGID Marketing and Communications Manager. “That depends upon when the draft agreement is finalized, when it’s brought back before the IVGID board of trustees for approval, whether they approve it as is or ask for changes, etc.”

The effort is being led by Director of Human Resources Erin Feore and IVGID legal counsel Sergio Rudin with assistance from other human resources staff.

During the Nov. 13 board meeting, the trustees directed staff to work with legal counsel to draft an employment agreement.

“There is no trustee assigned to assist with the drafting process,” Raymore said. “However, the final agreement will need to be approved by the full board of trustees before being presented to Mr. Walrack.”

The board voted 3-2 to appoint Kent Walrack as general manager, a controversial decision led by outgoing Chair Sara Schmitz and Vice Chair Matthew Dent six weeks before newly elected board members Mick Homan and Michelle Jezycki take office. Trustee Ray Tulloch was the third vote for Walrack. Tulloch’s term goes for two more years.

Trustees Michaela Tonking and Dave Noble voted for Robert Harrison.

In public comment before the vote, incoming trustees Homan and Jezycki spoke in favor of Harrison. So, four out of five members of the GM’s new board did not support him.

“In any organization dynamic, that’s clearly not a recipe for success,” said Homan, a retired Procter and Gamble financial executive.

Homan described Harrison as a proven leader with long-term sustained results in multiple cities. He’s built highly effective, collaborative teams. He’s led Tyler Munis system conversions. He’s improved the financial standing of multiple cities, improving their systems and their underlying debt ratings.

“We do not yet have a date for when it (the contract) will be brought back before the board for approval,” Raymore said.

Raymore didn’t comment when asked about details of the contract including salary, benefits, early exit, and a termination clause. He also didn’t comment when asked if there will be a limited-time clause where either the GM or the board can walk away without a payout.

“We can’t comment on specifics of the potential agreement at this time,” Raymore said.

Walrack has almost four decades of executive leadership experience in the food manufacturing industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lyons Magnus. There he led significant acquisitions including Tru Aseptics and Phillip’s Syrups.

Prior to this role, he served as President and Chief Operating managing a budget of more than $600 million and overseeing operations across four manufacturing plants with 1,200 employees. Under his leadership, the company achieved consistent double-digit revenue growth, earned recognition as a Sysco “Gold Level” supplier, and successfully negotiated major licensing agreements with Ocean Spray and Tetley Tea.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Walrack has served as Chairman of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation in 2022 and Chairman of the International Food Manufacturers Association in 2013.

Walrack owns Crystal Bay Ventures, LLC, a consulting company he founded in 2022 to assist food service companies. Walrack holds a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing from Boise State University.