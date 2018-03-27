Empty Bowls returns to North Shore

Lake Tahoe School will host Empty Bowls on Thursday, March 29, from 6-8 p.m.

Art students and instructors from Lake Tahoe School, located at 995 Tahoe Blvd., in Incline Village, and Sierra Nevada College have created ceramic bowls for the event.

"It's important to help students develop into knowledgeable and responsible members of the world community, and volunteerism supports this goal," Alison Lee, Lake Tahoe School art instructor and organizer of this year's event, said in a press release.

Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger. The basic idea is participants, local art students and their teachers, create ceramic bowls and serve a simple meal of soup and bread. Guests choose a bowl to use and to keep as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world.

A $10 donation includes one ceramic bowl plus soup. Soup for the event has been donated by school staff and parents of students. Truckee Sourdough Company is providing the bread. Proceeds from the event will benefit Project MANA.

"We donated about $2,200 from Empty Bowls 2014 to food insecurity," Mary Gilbert, former organizer, stated in the release. "It was exciting to look up and see so many of our friends in the community gathered for a common cause."

The main objectives of the Empty Bowls Project are to raise as much money as possible to feed the world's hungry people and to nurture the creative process through the arts — a new solution to an old problem.

"Empty Bowls allows our students to engage in a charitable act while using their creative gift as a resource," Rick Parsons, SNC ceramics professor, said in the release.