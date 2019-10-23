Enchanted Florist of South Lake Tahoe will ‘Petal it Forward’ today as part of national program

Karen Estes of Enchanted Florist will be participating in ‘Petal it Forward’ on Wednesday.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Enchanted Florist this week will “Petal it Forward” to help spread happiness in South Lake Tahoe.

Enchanted Florist will hand out flowers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, to shoppers at The Crossing at Tahoe Valley located at the Y.

Hundreds of florists around the country will participate in Petal it Forward, a national campaign in partnership with the Society of American Florist to brighten up people’s week.

“The impact of giving or receiving flowers is powerful and memorable,” said Karen Estes of Enchanted Florist in a press release. “It can turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.”

Enchanted Florist was established 20 years ago and specializes in floral design. The designers create custom floral arrangements for any sort of occasion.

Enchanted Florist and the SAF believes the positive impact that comes with receiving a flower bouquet is just a big as giving one to another.

According to SAF’s survey results, along with giving and receiving flowers, just being around flowers improves your mood. 76% of Americans agree that having flowers in their home or office improves their mood.

The data from SAF shows that 92% of women desire flowers for no apparent reason involved. The data also showed that about four in 10 Americans indicate florists have helped them in a past or current relationship. The most frequent reasons were to say, “I love you,” or for a surprise.

One hundred bouquets will be handed out on the street by Enchanted Florist and the Petal it Forward team members.

Recipients of the bouquets are asked to post on social media with their bouquets using the hashtag #petalitforward.