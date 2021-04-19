Endow El Dorado grant recipients announced
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado Community Foundation awarded over $175,000 to Endow El Dorado grant recipients.
Due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the foundation decided to allocate some of the grant funding to pandemic response in addition to the usual categories social services, community mental health and youth.
In total, $175,190 is being distributed to 28 different organizations throughout the county.
Endow Ed 2021 grant recipients
Organization, Grant Title/ Description, Grant Amount
PANDEMIC RESPONSE Recipients
South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, LatinX Pandemic Food Insecurity South Lake Tahoe, $10,000
Only Kindness Inc, Response to Covid-19: Temporary Housing & Homelessness Prevention, $10,000
Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation, Inc, Connect, Engage, Succeed, $10,000
Lilliput, a part of Wayfinder Family Services, Support for Kinship and Guardianship Families during the pandemic, $2,500
Lake Valley Firefighters Foundation, Envo mask purchase, $3,000
SOCIAL SERVICES & COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH Recipients
CASA El Dorado, Coaching for At-Risk Families, $10,000
Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation, TimelyMD Mental Health Services for LTCC Students, $10,000
3Strands Global Foundation, Employ & Empower Workforce Development Program, $10,000
Windows To My Soul, Help During Turbulent Times, $10,000
Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra, Hope Full Lunch, $10,000
Mountain High Recovery Center, Start Up Expenses for In-person Services, $10,000
SOS Outreach, Building Resilience in Local Underrepresented Youth, $10,000
YOUTH Recipients
Tahoe Youth and Family Services, Transitional Living Program for youth at risk of homelessness, $5,000
Georgetown Divide Ready by 21, Inc., Quest for Equity for Georgetown Divide’s Children, $5,000
Assistance League Sierra Foothills, Operation School Bell- Clothing Kids with Confidence, $5,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra, Defending Potential of Youth through Mentoring, $5,000
El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom, On-Line Subscription Program Facilitator, $5,000
ASPIREKids, Teens Helping Teens: Building Skills, Confidence, Compassion, and Purpose, $5,000
EDCOE – Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) Program, Summer Employment Program, $3,660
Live Violence Free, LVF in Our Schools: A Rape Prevention Education Program, $5,000
EDC 4-H Youth Development Program/4-H Camp Program, 2021 El Dorado County 4-H Camp, $5,000
Folsom Lake Symphony, Music at our Schools, $5,000
Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars, Shining Stars Performance Showcase, $4,850
Sierra Gold Soccer Club, Youth Soccer Scholarships with Sierra Gold Soccer, $5,000
American River Conservancy, NGSS Standards for Outdoor Education, $2,500
Escobar Martial Arts Club, Martial Arts Training for Youth, $4,680
Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1632, 18th Annual Fishing Derby, $3,000
California District 54 Little League Baseball, Inc., Youth Opportunities to play youth Sports., $1,000
Total: $175,190
