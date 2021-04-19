Endow El Dorado grant recipients announced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado Community Foundation awarded over $175,000 to Endow El Dorado grant recipients.

Due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the foundation decided to allocate some of the grant funding to pandemic response in addition to the usual categories social services, community mental health and youth.

In total, $175,190 is being distributed to 28 different organizations throughout the county.

Endow Ed 2021 grant recipients

Organization, Grant Title/ Description, Grant Amount

PANDEMIC RESPONSE Recipients

South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, LatinX Pandemic Food Insecurity South Lake Tahoe, $10,000

Only Kindness Inc, Response to Covid-19: Temporary Housing & Homelessness Prevention, $10,000

Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation, Inc, Connect, Engage, Succeed, $10,000

Lilliput, a part of Wayfinder Family Services, Support for Kinship and Guardianship Families during the pandemic, $2,500

Lake Valley Firefighters Foundation, Envo mask purchase, $3,000

SOCIAL SERVICES & COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH Recipients

CASA El Dorado, Coaching for At-Risk Families, $10,000

Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation, TimelyMD Mental Health Services for LTCC Students, $10,000

3Strands Global Foundation, Employ & Empower Workforce Development Program, $10,000

Windows To My Soul, Help During Turbulent Times, $10,000

Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra, Hope Full Lunch, $10,000

Mountain High Recovery Center, Start Up Expenses for In-person Services, $10,000

SOS Outreach, Building Resilience in Local Underrepresented Youth, $10,000

YOUTH Recipients

Tahoe Youth and Family Services, Transitional Living Program for youth at risk of homelessness, $5,000

Georgetown Divide Ready by 21, Inc., Quest for Equity for Georgetown Divide’s Children, $5,000

Assistance League Sierra Foothills, Operation School Bell- Clothing Kids with Confidence, $5,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra, Defending Potential of Youth through Mentoring, $5,000

El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom, On-Line Subscription Program Facilitator, $5,000

ASPIREKids, Teens Helping Teens: Building Skills, Confidence, Compassion, and Purpose, $5,000

EDCOE – Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) Program, Summer Employment Program, $3,660

Live Violence Free, LVF in Our Schools: A Rape Prevention Education Program, $5,000

EDC 4-H Youth Development Program/4-H Camp Program, 2021 El Dorado County 4-H Camp, $5,000

Folsom Lake Symphony, Music at our Schools, $5,000

Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars, Shining Stars Performance Showcase, $4,850

Sierra Gold Soccer Club, Youth Soccer Scholarships with Sierra Gold Soccer, $5,000

American River Conservancy, NGSS Standards for Outdoor Education, $2,500

Escobar Martial Arts Club, Martial Arts Training for Youth, $4,680

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1632, 18th Annual Fishing Derby, $3,000

California District 54 Little League Baseball, Inc., Youth Opportunities to play youth Sports., $1,000

Total: $175,190