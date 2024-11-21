Enjoy everything from lakefront luxury to mountain high feasts 

Top view background of cozy dinner table set for Thanksgiving with delicious roasted turkey and comfort food, copy space.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Against the backdrop of snow-dusted Lake Tahoe, restaurants are preparing to transform the traditional American Thanksgiving into an elevated alpine celebration.

From the lakeside venues to grand casino resorts, chefs are crafting menus that blend time-honored holiday traditions with contemporary High Sierra flair. As families and friends gather to give thanks on Thursday, Nov. 28, they’ll find options ranging from opulent multi-course feasts to cozy, traditional dinners served with a side of Tahoe’s majestic mountain views.

Luxury lakefront dining

Lone Eagle Grille at the Hyatt Regency

Leading the luxury dining options is the lakefront Lone Eagle Grille at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, offering an elegant four-course holiday meal. At $135 per adult and $40 for children ages 5-12, guests can expect refined dishes like roasted butternut squash soup or turkey consommé to start, followed by winter leaves with orange-sage vinaigrette. The main course offers diverse options including traditional turkey, braised veal osso Bucco, king salmon roulade, or vegetarian options like cauliflower steak. Reservations and a $50 deposit are required.

Jimmy’s at The Landing Resort and Spa

For those seeking a wine-focused experience, Jimmy’s Restaurant presents a 5-course prix fixe menu featuring seasonal flavors paired with exceptional wines. Their culinary team has crafted a menu that promises an unforgettable dining experience in the heart of South Lake Tahoe.

Casino resorts’ traditional feasts

Friday’s Station at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

For $75 per person, Friday’s Station offers a classic Thanksgiving experience with modern touches. Their menu features innovative starters like parsnip and apple soup with Parmesan cheese cream or a roasted butternut squash salad. The main course stays traditional with roasted free-range turkey accompanied by apple and Italian sausage dressing. For dessert, there’s classic pumpkin pie served with brandied whipped cream or pecan pie with caramel sauce.

Sage Room at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe

Also priced at $75 per guest, the Sage Room presents a three-course meal featuring smoked turkey with all the traditional fixings, including marshmallow-crusted yams and apple sage dressing. Their pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon whipped cream offers a delightful twist on classic holiday desserts.

Family-friendly options

Come Monday Café at Margaritaville Resort

Offering one of the most family-friendly options in the area, Come Monday Café presents a Thanksgiving dinner buffet with live music and entertainment. Priced at $49 for adults and $19 for children, the buffet features prime rib and carved turkey stations, plus a special kids’ station.

Cascades at Everline Resort

For those seeking variety, Cascades offers an extensive buffet priced at $90 for adults and $65 for children younger than 12. The spread includes an impressive seafood station with prawns and oysters, multiple carving stations, and a dedicated children’s section featuring kid-friendly favorites like chicken tenders, and mac and cheese.

Osteria Sierra at the Hyatt Regency

Osteria Sierra has four holiday specials in addition to the regular menu. The specials start with zuppa di gnocchi e Salsiccia, hand-rolled potato gnocchi with fennel sausage followed by a serving of ravioli di zucca affumicata, a smoked butternut squash and stracciatella filled ravioli. The Thanksgiving specials also feature an aged prosciutto wrapped turkey roulade with heirloom potatoes, and spiced pumpkin filled cannoli shells. Reservations are required.

On Thanksgiving, Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will offer four holiday specials in addition to the regular menu. Provided

Budget-friendly choice

Café Del Soul at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

At $25.95 per person, Café Del Soul offers the most affordable prix fixe option, featuring a three-course meal that includes traditional turkey with all the trimmings and a choice of pumpkin or chocolate crème pie for dessert.

Intimate fine dining

Six Peaks Grille

Offering romantic dining with views of Olympic Valley, Six Peaks Grille presents a $75 prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings for an additional $25. Their menu features refined dishes like red kuri squash soup and Diestel turkey with cornbread stuffing, ending with a creative Basque pumpkin cheesecake.

JWB Prime Steak and Seafood at Margaritaville Resort

Savor a thanksgiving feast with our prix fixe holiday menu featuring perfectly roasted turkey with all the traditional accompaniments. Or explore an a la carte menu with steaks and seafood. JWB offers a luxurious twist on a classic celebration.

Planning your Thanksgiving celebration

· Reservations are strongly recommended for all venues, with some requiring deposits.

· Many restaurants also offer their regular menus alongside holiday specials.

· Prices range from $25.95 to $135.

· Most venues offer special pricing for children