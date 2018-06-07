Entries needed for South Lake Tahoe July 4 parade

The Fourth of July parade will return to South Lake Tahoe with an all new route, and the city is looking for participants.

This year's parade will be staged at Ski Run Boulevard and head west on U.S. 50 to Al Tahoe Boulevard, eventually ending at Bijou Community Park.

Safety officials feel the route will be safer than last year's parade, which ran from down by the Y to Al Tahoe.

This year's parade starts at 10 a.m.

Individuals, businesses, sports groups, philanthropy groups, schools and others are invited to participate and, according to the city, float entries are highly encouraged.

An application is required to participate, although there is no entry fee. The application is intended to assist in the planning and execution of the parade. Applications are available at http://www.cityofslt.us/4thofJulyParade. They are due by June 15.

Parade participants must be in formation by 9 a.m. on Ski Run Boulevard.

Recommended viewing locations include:

Along U.S. 50 between Ski Run and Al Tahoe boulevards; the South Lake Tahoe Library; Lakeview Commons; South Tahoe Middle School; Rite Aid parking lot; and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District bus garage.

A celebratory BBQ will follow the parade, with all proceeds benefiting the American Legion Post 795.