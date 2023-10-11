Envision Tahoe Venture Summit: Accelerating Tahoes Innovation Ecosystem 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Join the Tahoe Prosperity Center for the Envision Tahoe Venture Summit for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

This event brings together leaders and visionaries to redefine what a balanced economy looks like in the Lake Tahoe region. We have an impressive lineup of Keynote local entrepreneur speakers, including Matt Levitt, Founder and CEO of Tahoe Blue; Dan Abrams from Flylow; Melissa Siig of Tahoe Art / Tap Haus; Chris McNamara from Gear Lab, and Maria Lopez Godoy representing Waste Free Tahoe; Melinda Choy of Elevate Wellness, among others.

The summit promises a day filled with engaging speakers, informative workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.

The event kicks off at 8:00 AM and continues through a networking Happy Hour from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Inclusivity is a core principle of our summit, with free admission for high school students and a fee reduction for college students. There are also scholarships available for anyone who has a financial hardship, but would like to attend.

Here’s a glimpse of the summit sessions:

Diving In – Details from our Regional Trailblazers: Gain valuable insights as entrepreneur trailblazers share their experiences and success stories. These sessions provide practical takeaways for local entrepreneurs, government officials and business owners.

These leaders have navigated challenges and achieved remarkable progress, making them a must-attend for anyone passionate about Lake Tahoe’s future prosperity. There will be a special Spanish business owner session and all our Spanish speaking entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend!

Future Focus – Tahoe’s Opportunities: Explore the opportunities that lie ahead for the Lake Tahoe region on critical issues such as housing, tourism, transportation, entrepreneurship and forest health. Join as panelists cast a vision for a balanced economy and thriving community.

This session will inspire you with innovative ideas and strategies to shape tomorrow’s economic landscape, ensuring a prosperous and vibrant community for generations to come.

The Envision Tahoe Venture Summit is a pivotal gathering presented by the Tahoe Prosperity Center in partnership with Tahoe Inc, and it is poised to shape the future of a thriving local economy in Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe Prosperity Center looks forward to having you with them on this transformative journey.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at tahoeprosperity.org/summit .