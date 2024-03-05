Epic Passes now on sale for 2024-2025 season

Epic Passes are now on sale for the 2024-2025 winter season at the lowest price of the year and, for a limited time, include 10 Buddy Tickets that offer friends and family up to 45% off lift ticket prices.​

“Our Pass options are designed to provide an incredible value to the best mountain resorts, whether you plan to ski and ride one day or every day,” said Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch in a prepared statement. “Guests can expect to have a better experience at our mountain resorts year after year thanks to our continued investments and innovations, including lift upgrades as well as our new My Epic app that provides interactive trail maps, lift line wait times and new Mobile Pass technology, each designed to enhance your day on mountain.”

The Epic Pass, $982, offers unlimited, unrestricted access to ski and ride at all three Tahoe resorts – Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood – and 38 additional resorts, like Park City Mountain, worldwide.​

In addition to the full Epic Pass, Vail Resorts offers multiple Pass options based on where, when and how frequently you want to ski or ride next season. Even skiers and riders who only want to visit one or a few days next season can save up to 65% off lift tickets by buying an Epic Day Pass now.

The Tahoe Local Pass, $621, provides unlimited access to our three Tahoe resorts (excl. peak dates), plus 5 days each at our Colorado resorts and Park City Mountain (excl. peak dates). If you only want to ski/ride Tahoe, no problem – the Tahoe Value Pass is available at $529 (with some restrictions). ​

Plan to ski/ride for just a few days now that roads are starting to open and the pow is still calling your now? You can ski and ride Tahoe resorts from $71 per day with the Epic Day Pass. Big savings compared to lift ticket prices.

