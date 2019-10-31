Eric Burdon and the Animals come to Harrah’s

Eric Burdon and The Animals will perform Saturday at Harrah's.

Provided

English singer and songwriter and former front man for The Animals, Eric Burdon, will perform Saturday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Burdon has been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1994.

He was the frontman for The Animals in 1962 and then joined funk band WAR seven years later.

Burdon is known for his distinctive voice in the blues rock and funk genre as part of the British Invasion.

Spill the wine and take that pearl might ring a bell to funk lovers. Burdon’s performances are full of energy and known to put on quite an aggressive performance. Burdon went solo in 1971 with the Eric Burdon Band and combined heavy rock with funk music. Growing up in the small town of Tyne, England, Burdon was introduced to art school where his passion for jazz ignited. Burdon met the original drummer for the Animals, John Steel, at that school.

Burdon has topped the chart for more than five decades and was part of the leading force that released the international hit, “House of the Rising Sun” and other Vietnam-era hits. Burdon has performed with rock and roll legends such as Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding.

Burdon was ranked No. 57 on Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

His latest album was released in 2017 titled “When I Was Young.” This legendary traveling bluesman will be playing at Harrah’s South Shore Room this Saturday.