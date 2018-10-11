Eric Burdon and the Animals perform in Stateline

Over the course of a career spanning more than five decades, Eric Burdon has left a mark on music culture.

Whether it be the tormented vocals in "The House of the Rising Sun" or as the vocal ringleader in the masterful circus of a song "Spill the Wine," chances are you've heard Burdon's voice.

And on Saturday, the artist, who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of the Animals, makes his seemingly annual return to the Tahoe Basin.

He'll take the stage at Harrah's Lake Tahoe, where he has performed for several years in a row.

"A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1994, and hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Voices of All Time, Burdon's music forged new territory while also topping the charts for more than five decades," states the artist's Facebook biography.

As lead singer of the psychedelic rock band the Animals, Burdon sang hits including "We Gotta Get out of This Place," "I'm Crying," "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," "Bring It On Home to Me," and "It's My Life."

After departing the Animals, Burdon teamed up with the funk band War. Together they wrote the aforementioned classic "Spill the Wine."

In the decades since, he hasn't stopped writing and performing music.

Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50.