Eric Milavsky hired to lead IVGID’s Human Resources Department

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) announced the hiring of Eric Milavsky as its new Human Resources Director.

Milavsky is an experienced human resources leader. After starting his career as a labor and employment attorney, he has since held human resources management positions for public and private organizations. Most recently, he served as the head of human resources for a large agricultural company operating in Nevada and California.

Eric Milavsky Provided

“Eric’s leadership style and depth of HR expertise make him an excellent addition to our team,” said Robert Harrison, IVGID’s General Manager. “His ability to align people strategies with organizational goals will strengthen our workplace culture and support the dedicated employees who serve our community every day.”

Milavsky, who holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification, will oversee all aspects of IVGID’s Human Resources operations including talent management, labor relations, employee development, retention, benefits administration and compliance. His background, skill set, and collaborative approach are expected to support IVGID’s mission of providing exceptional public services and recreational experiences.

“I am excited to join IVGID,” Milavsky said. “I am not sure I ever thought I would be working at the same place that I took my kids to learn to ski, but I am grateful for the opportunity. I have much to learn and look forward to working with all of my new teammates in service of this unique and wonderful community.”

For more information about IVGID and its services, please visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com .