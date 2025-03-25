Errant skier interrupts Search and Rescue team training

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team conducted avalanche training at Heavenly Ski Resort on March 15.

“Thanks to prior coordination with Heavenly, team members were granted early tram access before the resort opened to the public,” county spokesman Eric Cachinero said. “This allowed the team to train in a deeper snowpack and within a controlled mock avalanche scenario created by Heavenly specifically for training purposes.”

The collaboration of Heavenly’s management and Ski Patrol was instrumental in making this exercise possible.

The morning session focused on essential avalanche rescue techniques, including transceiver use, organized probe lines, and strategic shoveling.

A large-scale mock avalanche rescue planned for the afternoon was cut short when the team was activated for an actual rescue call involving an out-of-bounds skier.

“While the training was cut short, the skier was successfully rescued by Heavenly Ski Patrol, underscoring the importance of ongoing preparedness and teamwork in mountain rescue operations,” Cachinero said. “DCSAR remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community through rigorous training and swift response efforts.”

The team’s goal is to provide emergency search and rescue services for the residents of and visitors to Douglas County. Team members also provide emergency aid and assistance in times of natural and man-made disasters and aids, as requested, to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Visit douglassar.org for more information.