Essential Fatty Acids and Omega-3s

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are Omega-6s and Omega-3s. They are essential because humans, and all animals, cannot produce them directly but they are needed for survival. They are a critical component of cell membranes and serve other important functions. Although Omega-6s are also essential, they are abundant and consuming too much in relation to Omega 3’s can pose problems.

Among US adults, 89% have inadequate blood levels of Omega-3s, placing them at a high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) according to an analysis of the 2011-12 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) (Murphy et al., 2021). A deficiency results in scaly skin, dermatitis, and increased risk for a variety of chronic illnesses.

A National Institute of Health’s (NIH’s) fact sheet on Omega-3 summarizes research showing that along with reducing risk for CVD, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cognitive decline, and age-related macular degeneration, Omega-3s improve infant health and neurodevelopment (NIH, n.d.).

However, getting sufficient Omega-3s is not straightforward. There are three main types and all are needed: alpha linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

ALA can be converted into EPA and then to DHA, but the conversion rate is only approximately 6% for EPA and 3.8% for DHA; and further, a diet high in Omega-6 fatty acids can reduce this conversion by 40 to 54% (Emken et al., 1994 as cited by Gerster, 1998). Although beef, poultry, pork, and egg yolk can contain some levels of Omega-3’s, the DHA and EPA are lower and they contain higher levels of the Omega-6 arachidonic acid (AA) (Li et al., 1998). High levels of the Omega-3, ALA occur in land foods including flaxseeds, chia seeds, soybeans, and walnuts.

Algae, including microscopic phytoplankton, get their energy from the sun and directly produce EPA and DHA, but not ALA. Small marine animals, including zooplankton and krill, consume the algae and many fish consume them and therefore contain high amounts of EPA and DHA. Salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, and mussel are examples of foods high in EPA and DHA, and fortunately are low in mercury.

Consuming algal sources themselves results in increased blood DHA (Craddock et al., 2017) and has the same cardiovascular protective effects as if consuming the fish sources directly (Bernstein et al., 2012). Spirulina is a popular algal source available in some grocery stores and online.

The NIH’s same fact sheet describes the breakdown of EFAs even further. A variety of compounds called eicosanoids result from EFA metabolism. Most briefly, eicosanoids from EPA and DHA are anti-inflammatory, and those from Omega-6 fatty acids, like arachidonic acid, have either a less anti-inflammatory effect or may even be pro-inflammatory. Omega-6s and Omega-3s compete for the same enzymes that metabolize them into eicosanoids, so consuming any source of Omega-3’s, ALA, EPA, and DHA, reduces any inflammatory effects of the Omega-6’s.

In short, EFA consumption is complex. The type of Omega-3 (ALA/EPA/DHA) and ratio of Omega-6/Omega-3 are important. Westerners typically consume a 15-20/1 ratio of Omega-6/Omega-3 but a 1-4/1 range is optimal (Simopoulos, 2008). Consuming too many fats, oils, meat, and poultry contain higher levels of Omega-6s (Meyer et al., 2003) and therefore may interfere with some beneficial effects of Omega-3’s. Consuming marine foods, in addition to land sources of Omega-3s, will better ensure all Omega-3s are consumed, ALA from land and EPA and DHA from marine. Although no specific blood level cutoffs for an Omega-3 fatty acid deficiency exist, Omega-3 short-term serum tests and/or longer-term red blood cell tests can reveal risks for being deficient and may reveal the need for supplementation.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento, Minden, and does telehealth. Inquires can be directed to Dr. Traynor at (530)429-7363 or info@MNTScientific.com .