Evacuation drill and fair invites community member in Incline Village to learn more about emergency preparedness

CPR lessons were being offered during the emergency preparedness fair.

Miranda Jacobson, Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village evacuation drill and preparedness fair invited both residents living in the Second Creek area of Incline Village, along with anyone interested in learning more about emergency preparedness, to the Incline Village Recreation Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The fair was bustling with residents visiting different booths of fair vendors, ranging from the American Read Cross and PulsePoint Foundation, to community partners of the drill like Washoe County Emergency Management, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Washoe County Regional Animal County Services also had a booth, and offered free dog tags made possible with the funding of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, along with free microchipping for dogs.

Washoe County Regional Animal Services were offering free tags and microchipping. Miranda Jacobson, Tahoe Daily Tribune

The fair was filled with opportunities to learn about how to prepare for natural disaster, what should be in you and your animal’s go-bags, along with how to stay informed about what is happening in the community.

“It’s all about preparedness,” said fair director and Belfor Property Restoration’s Brain Foote. “If you’ve thought ahead and you’ve put together a plan so that you’re not unprepared when something happens. You know what resources are avialable in the community, who you can call upon, what the best practices are. It’s better for the whole community that everybody knows what the plan is.”

Foote explained that being able to implement an emergency plan is incredibly important in a moment when someone could enter into fight, flight, or freeze mode. Individually having a plan overall impacts the greater community.

Common items for an emergency kit. Miranda Jacobson, Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Your business and your community are all going to rely on those individuals as being part of the plan,” said Foote. “And if they’re not individually prepared and they have to deal with things at home, then the whole community’s plan is not going to work.”

Foote continued that the more everyone knows, the more helpful they can be in helping the community during crisis.

Common thing to be kept in an emergency kit range from water and non-perishable food items, personal hygiene and clothing supplies, copies of important documents, general supplies like disinfectants, soap, flashlights and spare keys, cash, and chargers. Medical items like flashlights, medications, and extra copies of prescriptions are also recommended.

To learn more about how you can prepare for an emergency visit http://www.readywashoe.com .