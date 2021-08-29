Evacuation ordered for some South Tahoe residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the South Tahoe area that go into effect immediately.
The orders include:
• Christmas Valley from Highway 89 West to Echo Summit
• Highway 89 due West to Watershed Ridge/Echo Summit and South to the Amador/El Dorado County line.
• The area from Luther Pass Road, north along the El Dorado/Alpine County line to Armstrong Pass. West from Armstrong Pass to Upper Apache at Meyers. West on Upper Apache to Highway 50. West on Highway 50 to Highway 89. South on Highway 89 to the El Dorado/Alpine County line. This includes all homes on both sides of Highway 89.
The area from Upper Apache at Meyers, north along Highway 50, to Elks Club Drive. East on Elks Club Drive to Pioneer Trail, extending due south to Upper Apache at Meyers. (This includes all homes off of Oneidas, Mandan, Apache, Ottawa and Player).
The area North on Highway 50 from Highway 89 to Saw Mill Road. West on Saw Mill Road to Angora Ridge, extending to the Echo Summit.
Residents evacuating the area should use Highway 50 East or Highway 89 North.
Road closures include:
The Highway 50 closure has been extended East to Sawmill Road
Highway 50 at Sawmill
Pioneer Trail at Elks Club
Elks Club at Highway 50
Highway 89 at Highway 88 junction
Fallen Leaf at Tahoe Mountain
Evacuation Shelter:
Nevada
• A Red Cross Shelter is open for those evacuating from the area at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV.
Visit http://www.tinyurl.com/EDSOEVAC for an online evacuation map. All previous evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect
A mandatory evacuation order is defined as an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
An evacuation warning is defined as a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.
