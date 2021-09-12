Evacuation orders downgraded for parts of Christmas Valley

Evacuation map from September 12, 2021.

Provided

MEYERS, Calif. – Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warning for many Christmas Valley residents.

All residences accessed from Highway 89 south of Highway 50 in Meyers through Christmas Valley and including all of South Upper Truckee are now able to return home.

Evacuation warnings for some South Lake Tahoe residents have been lifted, as well.

The warnings have been lifted for all properties on the east (lake side) of Highway 89 extending north from the city limits to Emerald Bay and all properties on both sides of Highway 89 extending north from Emerald Bay through Tahoma.

South Lake Tahoe residents from the Nevada State line west along Highway 50 to the Tahoe airport are no longer under warning. The same is true for residents along Highway 89 from the city northwest to the city’s edge at West Way and Pioneer Trail from state line west to Al Tahoe Blvd.

The El Dorado National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit remain closed.