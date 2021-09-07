Evacuation orders lifted for Al Tahoe to east of Elks Club

Current evacuation map for the South Lake area. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – More South Shore residents can return to their homes, a Code Red message said on Tuesday, September 7.

“Good news for more residents of the South Shore, with evacuations orders lifted for the neighborhoods from Al Tahoe Boulevard to just east of Elks Club Drive,” the message stated.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, though evacuation warnings remain.

South and North Upper Truckee and Meyers remain under evacuation orders at this time.

Cal Fire reminds residents returning to their homes that they may not have working utilities. They ask residents to carefully walk around the structures and check for damages, hot spots and hazardous materials.

For tips on returning home, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/ .