Evacuation orders, warnings extended due to Caldor Fire threat
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More evacuation orders and warnings have been issued due to growth of the Caldor Fire.
New evacuation orders include:
— From Twin Bridges to Echo Summit
— From U.S. Highway 50 south to Amador/Alpine County line
— From US 50 north to Flag Pole Peak
Evacuation warnings include:
— Christmas Valley from California State Route 89 west to Echo Summit
— Highway 89 due west to Watershed Ridge and south to the Amador/El Dorado County line
— Highway 89 south from Luther Pass Road to Picketts Junction
— West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood
A Red Cross evacuation shelter has been established in Gardnerville, Nev., at the Douglas County Community Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane.
Visit http://www.tinyurl.com/edsoevac to view the evacuation map.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Evacuation orders, warnings extended due to Caldor Fire threat
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More evacuation orders and warnings have been issued due to growth of the Caldor Fire.