Evacuation warnings lifted for some Tahoe area residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Evacuation warnings have been lifted for more Lake Tahoe area residents.

The following Evacuation warnings have been lifted in El Dorado County:

Fallen Leaf B —

• North Fallen Leaf Lake

• Cascade Lake





• Tahoe Mountain residents, extending west to the border of Desolation Wilderness and south of Highway 89.

• Spring Creek residents from Cathedral Road extending west to the middle of Fallen Leaf Lake.

Pioneer —

• North of Elks Club along U.S. Highway 50 and the west side Pioneer Trail, excluding the residences west of the airport.

• All residences accessed from Hekpa Drive, Jicarilla Drive, Susquehana Drive, Washoan and Glen Eagles Road.

• Neighborhoods of Golden Bear, Cold Creek Trail, High Meadows, and Marshall Trail.

Reminder: There is still a temporary emergency closure in effect for the Eldorado National Forest through Sept. 30 and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit lands through at least Sept. 19. This closure includes all National Forest Service lands, roads (including Mormon Emigrant Trail) and trails within the Eldorado National Forest.

The LTBMU closure order remains in effect for the following backcountry areas: Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country, Barker Pass and McKinney/Rubicon through Sept. 19.

Repopulation consists of complex coordination between fire, law enforcement, public works, and utilities to ensure the safety of residents and fire responders alike.

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to

road closures and any evacuation orders and warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911. For tips on returning home after a wildfire visit: Returning Home Checklist – Ready for Wildfire.