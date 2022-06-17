Firefighters mopping up Genoa Cemetery blaze

A fire burns above the Genoa Cemetery on Friday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand / Record Courier

Firefighters are mopping up a blaze that threatened the Genoa Cemetery and prompted voluntary evacuations on Friday afternoon.

The fire started below Centennial and burned along the norther edge of the cemetery driven by northwest winds.

A home along Jacks Valley Road was scorched but appeared to be intact.

Tahoe-Douglas Zephyr Crew and other firefighters were working on the smoking area as Jacks Valley Road remained closed between Eagle Ridge and First Street at 5:20 p.m. It’s likely to remain that way until firefighters finish their work around sundown.

Flames shot up above the tall buckbrush not long after it was first reported at 2:40 p.m.

East Fork Chief Tod Carlini said it was fortunate that the fire was held between Centennial and Jacks Valley.

Had it crossed Centennial heading up the mountain it would have entered the heavy timber. Had it jumped Jacks Valley Road it could have affected homes in the Genoa Lakes Resort Course.

There was no report of injuries or serious damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.