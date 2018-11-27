Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation 2018 Wish List: Consider donating to these organizations

As the holiday season begins at Tahoe, many organizations will be asking for donations and we know you cannot give to all.

Maybe you do have a favorite charity but feel your check might not even be noticed — not true. Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps to make a difference. Sit down, grab a cup of coffee and read through Parasol's 2018 Wish List.

If you would like to make a donation to an organization on the Wish List, simply mail a check to the address provided or go to the website and donate online. Please share this list with your family and friends.

For 10 years the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation has collaborated with our local newspaper at Thanksgiving to share organizations in our area that make Tahoe such a great place to live. Tuesday, Nov. 27 is Giving Tuesday and a perfect opportunity to support organizations on the Wish List.

All organizations are verified 501 (c)(3) public charities or equivalent and donations are tax deductible. The Tahoe Daily Tribune and Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation do not endorse any of the nonprofits on the list.

Parasol's 2018 Wish List

The Nonprofit: Achieve Tahoe

What your money helps: Winter and summer sports instruction and military adaptive sports and recreation programs at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilities.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 8339, Truckee, CA 96162 or visit http://www.achievetahoe.org

The Nonprofit: Adventure Risk Challenge

What your money helps: Programs and scholarships to empower underserved youth through integrated literacy and wilderness experiences.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 3208, Truckee, CA 96160 or visit http://www.adventureriskchallenge.org

The Nonprofit: American Red Cross of Nevada

What your money helps: Disaster assistance and response for emergencies and disasters across the nation (wildfires, hurricanes and floods) and community preparedness training, youth services and service to the armed forces.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 4750 Longley Lane, Suite 101, Reno, NV 89502-5981 or visit http://www.redcross.org/local/nevada/ways-to-donate.html

The Nonprofit: Animal Coalition of Tahoe

What your money helps: The adoption, care and well-being of companion animals in the South Tahoe area.

How to Donate: Mail checks to PO Box 18021, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.tahoeanimals.org

The Nonprofit: Arts for the Schools

What your money helps: Equitable access to arts education for children and gives the public access to cultural arts programming in our rural communities.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 10833 Donner Pass Road, Suite 201, Truckee, CA 96161 or visit http://www.artsfortheschools.org

The Nonprofit: Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation

What your money helps: Critical technology and equipment that physicians, nurses and staff need to save lives and continue to provide exceptional patient care every day.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Ste. 600, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/foundation

The Nonprofit: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

What your money helps: Before and after school programs for children ages 4-18 in Incline Village, Kings Beach and Truckee. Specifically, gifts will provide supplies to programs like STEM, performing arts, sports, homework help, cooking and more.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 1617, Kings Beach, CA 96143 or visit http://www.bgcnlt.org

The Nonprofit: Boys & Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe

What your money helps: Children and teens have a safe place to learn and grow, life-enhancing programs and character development experiences that focus on educational attainment and good citizenship along with ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals and volunteers.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 17846, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.bgclt.org

The Nonprofit: Bread & Broth

What your money helps: Assist Lake Tahoe South Shore community members who struggle with hunger by providing food service outreach programs such as: Monday Meals, Second Servings or weekend meals for LTUSD kids.

How to Donate: Mail checks made out to St. Theresa Bread & Broth, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.breadandbroth.org

The Nonprofit: Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of El Dorado County

What your money helps: Support for specially trained, caring and supervised community volunteers, appointed by a juvenile court judge, for abused and neglected children.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 347 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667 or visit http://www.casaeldorado.org

The Nonprofit: Classical Tahoe

What your money helps: Provide exceptional classical music performances by musicians from the best orchestras in the world and innovative and inspiring educational programs to local, national and international audiences of all ages.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.classicaltahoe.org

The Nonprofit: Cymbal Foundation

What your money helps: Music programs, teachers and music education and curriculum in Incline Village.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 499 Village Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.cymbalincline.org

The Nonprofit: Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation

What your money helps: Developmental and racing programs for all levels and abilities of skier and snowboarder ages 6-18 for the Diamond Peak Ski Team.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 5591, Incline Village, NV 89450 or visit http://www.dpskiteam@dpsef.org

The Nonprofit: Get in the Act! Arts in Action

What your money helps: Programs like the Science Theater Workshops for kindergarten through fifth grade students with hands-on dramatizations to connect science to their everyday world.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 4726, Stateline, NV 89449 or visit http://www.getintheact.org

The Nonprofit: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

What your money helps: Save and improve the lives of homeless pets through adoptions, community spay/neuter services and humane education programs.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 10961 Stevens Lane, Truckee, CA 96161 or visit http://www.hstt.org

The Nonprofit: Incline Village Community Hospital Foundation

What your money helps: Provide new state of the art Emergency/Critical Care Monitors and support community wellness education in the community.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 880 Alder Ave, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.tfhd.com/ivch/ways-give-our-hospital

The Nonprofit: Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation

What your money helps: Student scholarships, program equipment, staff development and unique educational opportunities for students and community members.

How to Donate: Mail checks to One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.ltcc.edu

The Nonprofit: Lake Tahoe Historical Society

What your money helps: Preserve the artifacts and archives of the Lake Tahoe Basin including the Historic Log Cabin Museum and the Osgood Toll House and present the history of Lake Tahoe.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 18501, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.laketahoemuseum.org

The Nonprofit: Lake Tahoe Music Festival

What your money helps: Diverse and quality classic musical experiences in unique outdoor settings and educational and performance opportunities for aspiring young musicians.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 7, Truckee, CA 96160 or visit http://www.tahoemusic.org

The Nonprofit: Lake Tahoe Science Fund

What your money helps: The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center's science education and research on the water quality, physical processes and ecology of Lake Tahoe and its watershed.

How to Donate: Mail checks to, Parasol with Lake Tahoe Science Fund in the memo line, 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.parasol.org/donate

The Nonprofit: Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

What your money helps: Plan, produce and bring the finest cultural events to Lake Tahoe while educating future generations on the importance of theater, music and art in their everyday lives and support educational opportunities for students.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com

The Nonprofit: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

What your money helps: Raise, rehabilitate and release orphaned and injured wild birds and animals. Donations can also be directed to their Al Tahoe Capital Project for their new facility.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 1485 Cherry Hills Circle, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.ltwc.org

The Nonprofit: League to Save Lake Tahoe (Keep Tahoe Blue)

What your money helps: The League's four main campaigns: combatting pollution, promoting restoration, tackling invasive species and protecting Tahoe's shoreline to Keep Tahoe Blue.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 2608 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org

The Nonprofit: Live Violence Free

What your money helps: Programs, education, basic needs and services for local survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.liveviolencefree.org

The Nonprofit: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) El Dorado County

What your money helps: Education, emotional support, awareness, training, resources and programs for families in South Lake Tahoe whose lives have been affected by mental illness.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 393, El Dorado, CA 95623 or visit http://www.namieldorado.org

The Nonprofit: Nevada Animal Fund

What your money helps: Financial support for spay and neuter programs to local organizations offering quality services to animals.

How to Donate: Mail checks to Parasol with Nevada Animal Fund in the memo line, 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.parasol.org/donate

The Nonprofit: Nevada Museum of Art

What your money helps: Exhibitions and educational programs of meaningful art and cultural experiences and educational resources for everyone.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 160 West Liberty St., Reno, NV 89501 or visit http://www.nevadaart.org

The Nonprofit: North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

What your money helps: The NLTFPD respond to all types of emergency and non-emergency calls such as structure fires, forest (wildland) fires, automobile wrecks and emergency medical services as well as back country emergencies, boats and/or swimmers in distress, avalanche extrications, snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle accidents, rope rescue, over the side (hill) rescues and searches.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 866 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.nltfpd.net

The Nonprofit: North Tahoe Arts

What your money helps: Support visual arts in the North Tahoe communities through exposure, education and participation.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 6354, Tahoe City, CA 96145 or visit http://www.northtahoearts.com

The Nonprofit: North Tahoe Family Resource Center

What your money helps: Services and programs for families living in crisis and instability in the North Tahoe area.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 2810, Kings Beach, CA 96143 or visit http://www.northtahoefrc.org

The Nonprofit: Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation

What your money helps: Education, the environment, arts and culture, human services and so much more — every donation makes a difference to your friends and neighbors in the Tahoe region.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.parasol.org/donate

The Nonprofit: Pet Network Humane Society

What your money helps: Save adoptable cats and dogs from euthanasia, provide education, support facility and technology improvements.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 401 Village Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.petnetwork.org

The Nonprofit: Project Mana

What your money helps: Provide hunger relief to individuals and families in the community through food distribution programs and SNAP/Cal Fresh Outreach.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 3824, Incline Village, NV 89450 or visit http://www.projectmana.org

The Nonprofit: Reno Philharmonic Orchestra

What your money helps: Maintain high-caliber musicians in the region, youth programs in our community and open the door to the world of live music to a broader audience.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 925 Riverside Drive, Ste 3, Reno, NV 89503 or visit http://www.renophil.com.

The Nonprofit: Saint Joseph Community Land Trust, Inc.

What your money helps: Low and moderate-income families who cannot otherwise afford housing acquire real estate and programs to benefit individuals and families in need of affordable homes at Lake Tahoe.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.saintjosephclt.org

The Nonprofit: Sierra Avalanche Center

What your money helps: Provide free avalanche advisories to educate the public about backcountry avalanche conditions and promote avalanche awareness for the Tahoe Region.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 11260 Donner Pass Rd., Ste.C1 – PMB 401, Truckee, CA 96161 or visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org

The Nonprofit: Sierra Nevada Alliance

What your money helps: Collaboration amongst conservation groups working throughout the Sierra to protect and restore the natural resources for future generations while promoting sustainable communities.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 7989, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158 or visit http://www.sierranevadaalliance.org

The Nonprofit: Sierra Nevada Ballet

What your money helps: Dance productions, programs and workshops in our community.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 3929 S. McCarran Blvd., Reno, NV 89502 or visit http://www.sierranevadaballet.org

The Nonprofit: Sierra Nevada College

What your money helps: Combines the liberal arts and professional preparedness through an interdisciplinary curriculum which emphasizes entrepreneurial thinking and environmental, social, economic and educational sustainability. Donations marked for the Miriam Prim Scholarship Fund will go to support student scholarships.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 999 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.sierranevada.edu

The Nonprofit: Sierra Senior Services

What your money helps: Home-delivered meals, community dining, social connection and coordinating additional support services for at-risk and isolated seniors to empower seniors to continue living independently.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 4152, Truckee, CA 96161 or visit http://www.sierraseniors.org

The Nonprofit: Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships (SWEP)

What your money helps: SWEP's hands-on science and service learning programs for K-12 students.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 1602, Tahoe City, CA 96145 or visit http://www.4swep.org

The Nonprofit: Simmaron Research

What your money helps: Medical research to improve diagnosis, treatment and medical understanding of CFS/ME and patient support.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.simmaronresearch.com

The Nonprofit: SOS Outreach

What your money helps: Programs for Tahoe's underserved youth through outdoor experiential learning, character development, community service, value-based leadership development, social justice advocacy and peer mentoring.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.sosoutreach.org

The Nonprofit: South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center

What your money helps: ESL classes, weekly parent groups and children's therapy groups to enable individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency and economic stability and become a contributing part of the community.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 3501-B Spruce Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.tahoefrc.org

The Nonprofit: Sugar Pine Foundation

What your money helps: Save Lake Tahoe's sugar pines and other white pines from blister rust by educating and involving the local community in hands-on forest stewardship by planting Sugar Pine trees in the Lake Tahoe region.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 1458 Mt. Rainier Dr., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.sugarpinefoundation.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

What your money helps: Maintenance, advocacy, education and promotion of responsible trail use for mountain bikers.

How to Donate: Mail checks to PO Box 13712, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.tamba.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Art League

What your money helps: Demonstrations, workshops, classes and scholarships for the cultural and economic benefit and quality of life for local artists in the community.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or visit http://www.talart.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Arts Project

What your money helps: Provide performing arts programs, assemblies, public performances and activities for children in grades K-12 throughout the year.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 14281, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.tahoeartsproject.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

What your money helps: Provide a place to sleep, light food, hot drinks, resource referrals, awareness, social work visits and mental health outreach on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 13514, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.tahoehomeless.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association

What your money helps: Promote a healthy, outdoor-oriented lifestyle for children and adults through education, cross-country skiing and other self-powered recreation.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 7260, Tahoe City, CA 96145 or visit http://www.theschillinglodge.com/tahoe-xc/

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Family Solutions

What your money helps: Mental health programs, Camp Explore and Homework Help Club for children and families.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 774 Mays Blvd #13, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.tahoefamily.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Fund

What your money helps: Projects and programs that restore and enhance the Lake Tahoe Basin for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.tahoefund.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

What your money helps: Research, education and outreach programs to advance the natural history, conservation and ecosystem knowledge of the Tahoe region.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.tinsweb.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Magic

What your money helps: Assist South Lake Tahoe families with one-time crisis funding for heat, electricity and housing.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 13070, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.tahoemagic.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Maritime Museum, Inc.

What your money helps: Preserve Lake Tahoe's maritime history through preservation, interpretation and public education.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 1907, Tahoe City, CA 96145 or visit http://www.tahoemaritimemuseum.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team

What your money helps: Rescues, winter backcountry training, winter wilderness survival programs and education about winter safety in the Lake Tahoe area.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 7703, Tahoe City, CA 96145 or visit http://www.tahoenordicsar.com

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Prosperity Center

What your money helps: Measuring for Prosperity, Connected Tahoe, Housing Tahoe and Workforce Tahoe programs to strengthen regional prosperity.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.tahoeprosperity.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Rim Trail Association

What your money helps: To preserve, maintain and protect the Tahoe Rim Trail and natural beauty of the Lake Tahoe region.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 3267, Stateline, NV 89449 or visit http://www.tahoerimtrail.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Safe Alliance

What your money helps: Support services, crisis counseling, sexual violence prevention and education to stop abuse in the community.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.tahoesafealliance.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Turning Point, Inc.

What your money helps: Substance abuse and addiction services in South Lake Tahoe.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 17509, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.tahoeturningpoint.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe Youth and Family Services

What your money helps: Mental health counseling, mentoring, substance abuse treatment and outreach programs.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 1021 Fremont Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 or 1512 US HWY.395N., Suite 3, Gardnerville, NV 89410 or visit http://www.tahoeyouth.org

The Nonprofit: Tahoe's Connection for Families

What your money helps: Parenting education programs, early childhood learning experiences, new equipment, extracurricular offerings, scholarships and staff training.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 3074, Incline Village, NV 89450 or visit http://www.tcfkids.org

The Nonprofit: Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society

What your money helps: Preserve, protect and operate the Thunderbird Lodge and Yacht and support youth education programs.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 6812, Incline Village, NV 89450 or visit http://www.thunderbirdtahoe.org

The Nonprofit: Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum

What your money helps: Provide a wide range of exhibits and educational programs to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEM) concepts through hands-on exhibits and educational programming not offered anywhere else in Northern Nevada.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 490 S. Center St., Reno, NV 89501 or visit http://www.nvdm.org

The Nonprofit: TOCCATA

What your money helps: Raise awareness and appreciation of classical orchestral and choral music for the Tahoe Area.

How to Donate: Mail checks to 586 Douglas Ct, Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.toccatatahoe.org

The Nonprofit: Valhalla Tahoe (Tahoe Tallac Association)

What your money helps: Historic restoration, preservation and arts programming.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 19273, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 or visit http://www.valhallatahoe.com

The Nonprofit: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation (WARF)

What your money helps: Rescue animals that are in imminent danger of euthanasia, emergency medical treatment and spays/neuters.

How to Donate: Mail checks to P.O. Box 5364, Incline Village, NV 89450 or visit http://www.tahoewarf.com

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Lake Tahoe region — now and into the future. Learn more at http://www.parasol.org.