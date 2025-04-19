Everything Everywhere All at Once

Investors are getting used to extraordinary volatility, both in the markets and in DC. President Trump has daily if not hourly opinions and executive actions. He seems tireless. Investors find it tiresome.

It’s easy to build a bearish case. There are deficits, trade and tariffs, government control, a possible recession, and China. But a bearish case is always easier to make than a bullish one.

Here’s the bullish case: The market often rises or falls based on whether things are getting better or worse. Tariffs seemingly couldn’t be more severe after “liberation day.” Then news of the 90-day pause sent stocks higher. It is doubtful that the sky-high tariff rate on goods made in China will go higher, but it can be reduced.

It’s rare for the bond market to make mainstream news, but rising yields played a role in Trump’s decision to pause some tariffs. Treasury bond yields rose for several reasons. Some point to how the U.S. has become a destabilizing force in the global financial system. Others blame the rising U.S. debt and deficits.

About debt, I am at a loss to explain the ignorance of politicians on both sides when they say we should spend less and use the savings to “pay down the debt.” We are adding to the $37 trillion federal debt every year by running an annual budget deficit of $2 trillion or more. We can’t pay down the debt even one dollar while we are adding more than a dollar to it. This is not rocket science.

Investors don’t know what to make of it all. Many are raising cash levels. Money market funds are now at a record level. The Schwab Treasury MMF yields 4.1 percent. The money market is a viable alternative to other asset classes.

At this time, I’m evaluating the trends that I want to profit from during the next bull market. My strong conviction is the growing need for electricity. I already own pipeline companies that will bring natural gas to data centers, which will then converted to electricity. Williams Cos (WMB) is my favorite. Nuclear power stocks performed extremely well last year but fell sharply during this year’s bear market. The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR) is on my watch list.

I’m expecting tariff inflation to arrive in May. Consumers won’t be happy. But inflation and recession are in no ones best interest so don’t expect the worst. Until then, I’ll collect interest and dividends.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based Independent Investment Advisor. Information is found at http://www.VomundInvestments.com or by calling 775-832-8555. Clients hold the positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.