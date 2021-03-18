Everything goes: Lakeside Inn auction a major success

Gordon's Rim Rock Ranch in Old Station, California outfitted their rooms with stuff bought from the Lakeside Inn & Casino auction. Provided



STATELINE, Nev. — When Lakeside Inn and Casino shuttered its doors in 2020, the community was devastated. However, the owners gave people the opportunity to take a piece of the inn and casino home with them, and the community took them up on that.

On March 4-7, Lakeside owners held a virtual auction of everything from cards to tables to kitchenware and room furniture.

“There wasn’t one item that went without a bid this past weekend,” said Hudson Stremmel, who helped run the auction. “Everything sold. The cards were among some of the favorite items of customers as were the poker tables, black jack tables, the art, and all of the Lakeside branded t-shirts.”

Stremmel said positive stories poured in from former employees and customers.

“It was great seeing former employees come in and talk about how many years they were able to work at Lakeside and how the casino had positively shaped their lives,” Stremmel said. “We’ve loved the stories of the former customers as well. Everything from spending their 21st birthdays at the property to families that would eat there every weekend. Every customer that came by expressed the same sentiments, how great the people were and much they were going to miss Lakeside.”

One positive to come out of the Lakeside’s closing was the opportunity for small businesses that were struggling through the pandemic could buy equipment.

“We have had restaurant owners that have been using stoves that have needed to be replaced for years, but can’t afford to, especially after the pandemic, in tears because they’re finally able to improve their restaurants,” Stremmel said. “We have had properties that are forced to diversify because of the pandemic, and this auction has allowed them to do so and help them survive.”

While owners did not disclose how much money they made from the weekend, they were pleased with the feedback.