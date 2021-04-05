Ex-Incline baseball star is 4th suspect arrested in Tahoe armed robbery

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village High School graduate and former baseball star for the Highlanders has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery last month where two victims were held at gunpoint.

Tristian Summers



Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tristian Summers, 21, of Incline, on Sunday, April 4, at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport upon his return from Mexico, said the department Monday in a press release.

Summers is the fourth suspect to be arrested in armed robbery that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 21.

The two victims told investigators they made friends with a group of young men while gambling at a North Shore casino and decided to walk to a nearby saloon.

During that walk, the victims were held up at gunpoint. One of the victims handed over his wallet while the other refused and was struck in the head by the man with the weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Three of the suspects, Cameron Valois, 20, of Tahoe City, Tyler Bellig, 21, and Christopher Rehberger, 21, both of Reno, were arrested several hours later.

Summers was charged Sunday with five felony counts including robbery, battery, assault and conspiracy to commit robbery, all with the use of a deadly weapon.

He was being held without bail Monday in the Washoe County Jail.

Valois remains in custody. Bellig and Rehberger both posted bail on Tuesday, March 23.

Summers graduated from Incline Village High School in 2018 and played baseball all four years, including earning All-League honors his senior year, the Tribune previously reported.