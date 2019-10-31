Ex-Vietnam pilot to have funeral service Saturday in Incline Village

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church will host a funeral service Saturday for Vietnam pilot Maj. Neal "Clint" Ward Jr.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — All local veterans are invited to attend funeral services this weekend at Lake Tahoe for U.S. Air Force pilot Maj. Neal “Clint” Ward, Jr. who lost his life in the Vietnam War and whose remains were discovered a couple years ago.

Ward’s parents retired to Incline Village where they spent their final years and passed away before their son’s remains were found.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

The Texas A&M Club of Sierra Nevada, Incline Village Veteran’s Club, the Military Officers Association of America and the Incline Village High School R.O.T.C. are expected to be in attendance.

There will also be an official U.S. Air Force Honor Guard to help conduct the ceremony.

Ward was a pilot in the Air Force’s 602nd Special Operations Squadron in Vietnam and his plane went down in Laos in 1969. He was declared killed in action in the 70s.

In December 2017, Ward’s remains were found due to excavations from The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense and will be returned to the family this November, according to a press release.