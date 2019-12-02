Ex-Whittell coach must register as sex offender, gets suspended jail term

Lindsey Oexle coaches Whittell softball in 2018.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A former Whittell softball coach will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, despite denying she ever had sex with a student.

Lindsey Ann Oexle, 29, admitted to a count of conspiracy to commit sexual conduct with a pupil, a gross misdemeanor.

Called an Alford plea, Oexle told District Judge Tod Young she didn’t have sex with either of the 18-year-old students during her sentencing on Nov. 26 at Douglas County District Court.

But she did admit to drinking alcohol with them.

“I will make sure I’m never in this situation again,” she said.

Attorney Thomas Villoria described the situation as one where the two teenagers made claims about Oexle that they couldn’t take back.

“They got in so deep that they couldn’t get out of it,” he said.

Prosecutor Ric Casper said that the two 18-year-olds never recanted their story, but didn’t want to be active participants in Oexle’s prosecution, either.

Oexle was sentenced to a suspended 180-day jail term.

As a result of her conviction, Oexle may never work as a coach, educator or mentor to anyone under the age of 18.