‘Exceeded expectations’: Inaugural Trick-or-Treat event a success in South Tahoe

Inaugural trick-or-treat event at Heavenly Village exceeded organizers' expectations.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Heavenly Village Trick-or-Treat event drew thousands of creatively dressed kids, parents and even pets, event organizers said Tuesday.

The event consisted of face painting, multiple bounce houses, ice skating, live music, DJ’s, a $1,000 costume contest and lots of candy from the village shops and restaurants.

“The event completely exceeded my expectations,” said Gary Casteel, CEO for TSI Investments/The Shops at Heavenly Village. “The amount of valued locals, visitors and even our neighbors from Gardnerville and the Carson Valley attended. The Shops and Heavenly Village is the perfect setting for this event and we were happy to host it. I can’t thank the tenants and selected outside vendors enough for their support.”

The event was produced by Dreu Murin Productions and supported by Desolation Hotel and the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

Almost all the village restaurants and shops participated by handing out handfuls of candy as well as selected outside vendors which included South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, Suicide Prevention, Christmas Cheer, Hard Rock Hotel Casino, Black Ice Theatre, Desolation Hotel, The 1789 Carpenters Union, South Lake Tahoe Fire, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the Lake Tahoe Boys and Girls Club who was the beneficiary of a $10,000 grant on behalf of the event from the Pipkin Family Foundation.

A select group of political candidates were also in attendance which included city of South Lake Tahoe council candidates Tamara Wallace, Joby Cefalu and David Jinkens, El Dorado County supervisor candidate Kenny Curtzwiler and District 3 Congressional candidate Kevin Kiley.

Face painting was an activity included in the event.

“It was so nice to see all of the smiling faces on the kids, teens, and parents,” said Amanda Adams, president of the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. “That’s all we could have asked for. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

The event ran from 3-7 p.m. with kids showing up as early as 2 p.m. to get an early start. Families and kids walked from shop to shop, restaurant to restaurant, with a total of 54 stops in all.

The $1,000 costume contest results included the Scooby Doo family in fourth place, baby ghost in third place, marshmallow man in second place and the overall winner was a custom made pig scarecrow costume.

Hundreds of dollars in Heavenly Village gift cards were also handed out to honorable mention costumes throughout the event.For more information on upcoming events in the Heavenly Village, visit http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com .

Source: Dreu Murin Productions