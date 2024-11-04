Expand-Able Horizons launches to support adults with developmental disabilities

A new group called Expand-Able Horizons has started in the community to help improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities living in Carson Valley and nearby areas. Their goal is to help these individuals become more independent through fun activities, education, skills training, and personal coaching.

Right now, we serve about 35-40 participants at the Douglas County Community Center. They offer engaging programs like art classes, dance and ukulele lessons, and our popular Library Fridays. Each Friday, participants can enjoy activities such as reading, writing, puzzles, sports, and gardening, all aimed at building important life skills in a fun way.

“We want to say a big thank you to Douglas County Community Services, especially Director Brook Adie, for their amazing support of our program. We also appreciate the generous donations we’ve received, including $10,000 from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and a $1,000 grant from the 2024 American Century Championship, which help us expand what we offer,” Expand-Able Horizons said in a press release.

Expand-Able Horizons is supported by a Board of Directors, including Keith Lewis, Suzanne Towse, Mary White, and Neal Falk. They are looking for volunteers who can help with our programs or bring new ideas for activities. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email at expandablehorizons@yahoo.com .

If you’d like to donate, you can visit their website at http://www.expandablehorizons.org .