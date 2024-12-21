Expanded holiday transit services in South Lake Tahoe

Airporter Van

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe transit options will be expanded during the Christmas/New Year’s week with an increased schedule of motor coach round trips from Reno-Tahoe International Airport. In addition, free bus and shuttle routes throughout town for special events are expanding in 2025. The carless options also make for convenient and safe travel in snowy conditions for inexperienced winter drivers without 4-or all-wheel vehicles.

AIRPORT SHUTTLE SERVICE



South Tahoe Airporter offers round-trip motor coach service directly from the airport’s baggage claim non-stop to several South Shore major hotels with additional times over the holidays. Departures from the airport include times from 10:30 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. From the lake, departures are as early as 2:40 a.m. and as late as 10:25 p.m. to accommodate various travel needs. Non-stop air service into Reno/Tahoe International Airport has made a winter getaway to Tahoe even more convenient with 130 daily flights from destinations including San Francisco, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Seattle among others.

FREE PUBLIC TRANSIT



The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) has expanded its Route 50 Express Service to accommodate attendees of select Tahoe Blue Event Center shows and attractions. This extended service offers a convenient, reliable and free transportation option for eventgoers, with plans to expand service to additional events during 2025. The Route 50 Express will operate between the South Y Transit Center and the Kingsbury Transit Center, with stops outlined in the online schedule at: http://www.tahoetransportation.org . Free parking is available at the Kahle Drive garage near eastbound US 50 and the Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) Mobility Hub. Additional events and Route 50 Express Service schedules are also posted online. Planning a trip is convenient by downloading the Transit app and stay in the know with real-time updates on the route: available for Apple and Android devices.