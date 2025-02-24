Expanded mental health services in Tahoe basin

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Tahoe Family Solutions (TFS) has long provided mental health and psychiatric care at low or no cost in the Tahoe basin. They are delighted to announce the addition of two new therapists to the team, including one who is bilingual/bi-cultural.

While long-time and cherished Patrick Keilty, MFT remains on the team until his retirement at the end of 2025, the addition of Katie O’Hara, MA, CPC-1 and Lesley de la Riva Longoria, MFT-I, CADC-I allow us to expand our availability to additional individuals and families who seek services in the beginning of March, including those for whom Spanish is their first language. In addition, there is ample time to transition those currently seeking services to the new therapists and provide seamless continuity of care. Both O’Hara and de la Riva are skilled at working childhood through adulthood, families and couples, and those in crisis.

The American Psychological Association reported in 2023, “The Covid-19 pandemic era ushered in a new set of challenges for youth in the United States, leading to a mental health crisis as declared by the United States Surgeon General just over a year ago.”

In addition, Nevada ranks 48th nationally in access to mental health care for adults and 51st for youth, according to Mental Health America in 2024. (https://www.mhanational.org/issues/2024/ranking-states ).

It is exclusively due to the generosity of the Tahoe community that TFS can provide these services at low to no cost to address this growing crisis in our area.

Tahoe Family Solutions is a 501(c)(3) agency located in Incline Village, NV. For more information about how to obtain mental health services, please visit https://tahoefamily.org or phone us at 775.413.5145