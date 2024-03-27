Expanding options for accessory dwelling units in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe City Council made multiple actions regarding Accessory Dwelling Units at their meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

One decision brought their ADU Ordinance up to date with state laws after staff identified inconsistencies and newly passed state laws. Many of the changes expand options for ADUs.

One change increased the size of detached ADUs on single-family parcels where another ADU exists. The City had previously capped the size at 800 square feet. The new standard provides a maximum of 850 square feet for units under two bedrooms and 1,000 square feet for ADUs of two bedrooms or more.

Existing single-family residences can now be converted to an ADU as long as a new primary dwelling is proposed on the parcel at the time of conversion. There was some hesitation from the Planning Commission, according to Senior Planner Anna Kashuba, because this could lead to two large homes on a parcel, which would defeat the affordable design. However, this would only be possible where coverage would allow for it.

Previously, the City has only allowed a maximum of two ADUs on a single-family parcel. The amendment now allows for three on a parcel depending on the type of ADUs proposed. However, this would require a change to Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s code as well, since their limit is two.

The changes also explicitly state the allowance of ADUs in mixed-used projects where there is a residential component. This will also require changes to the TRPA code.

The changes provide setback exemptions where the code did not before. Parcels, where standard setbacks would not allow an 800-square-foot ADU, are now allowed an exception if there’s no alternative place for it on the property.

The changes allow accessory living spaces to become ADUs. These are spaces that according to the TRPA designations aren’t considered full living units because they are not allowed a kitchen, like a detached studio.

Height increases to 18 feet were also approved where the existing structures on multi-family parcels are already two or more stories.

Although these changes bring the ordinance up to speed with California state law, the elements that require TRPA changes will not become effective until those take place. Kashuba estimates these changes with the TRPA could occur within the year.

The Senior Planner also presented Council with an option that through Assembly Bill 1033 would allow the City to permit condominiumization, in which ADUs can be sold independently of the primary dwelling.

Most council members were in favor of this option, with Mayor Pro Tem pointing out it could be a pathway beyond renting to ownership.

This change would take longer, potentially years, to implement since it would require significant changes to the TRPA Code, which staff has initiated discussions with.

Council member Scott Robbins made a motion approving these code changes and directing staff to pursue condominiumization. All council members voted in favor, except Mayor Bass who was absent.

The item had its second reading at the March 26 meeting, where it was passed within the consent agenda. The changes not requiring TRPA changes will go into effect 30 days after the March 26 meeting.

According to Housing Manager Jessica Wackenhut Lomeli, ADUs provide a diverse housing supply and promote infill housing. Council passed another motion that could reduce the time and fees associated with developing ADUs through preapproved units. These ADUs would be permit-ready code-compliant plans for construction.

Assembly Bill 1332 requires local jurisdictions to develop a program for preapproved ADUs by Jan. 1, 2025. Lomeli says the City’s plans will likely be available before then and they’re wanting to take the program beyond the legislation’s requirements. State law says local jurisdictions just have to make the plans available, offering information for architects and designers with plans already preapproved that they can pay for. But the difference with the City of South Lake Tahoe Lomeli says is, “We’re going to be providing the designs for free.”

The City is also doing the legwork and providing the research as well, where a professional assesses the lots in the City to determine average lot sizes, land capability, and coverage.

Council approved a motion directing staff to prepare a Request for Proposals for design professionals to submit proposals to the City for multiple designs. Council requested a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and above garage design, including possible modular or prefabricated units that could work in the area.

Once the City has selected designs, they will present them to City Council for approval. The designs will go through public hearings and be presented to the Planning Commission as well.