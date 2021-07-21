Expansion hockey team coming to South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United States Premier Hockey League is expanding into South Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe Lakers, owned by Ryan Cruthers, Jocelyn Langlois and Saul Salama, will begin play this coming 2021-2022 season at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena.

The Lakers will be heavily involved in the community. They are pledging to work with youth hockey, volunteer every week for the rink and in the community and participate in many charity events throughout the year.

Founded in 2012, the United States Premier Hockey League is comprised of more than 550 teams, fielding more than 11,000 players in more than 100 organizations. Teams are geographically diverse, ranging from North and South to the Midwest and West Coast. The goal of the USPHL is to prepare and develop players for college hockey (and beyond) through a tiered development program. The USPHL has sent more than 2,000 players to college hockey in its eight years of existence.

“The USPHL has done an excellent job promoting and advancing its players to college hockey, and we are proud to be members of this great league,” said the ownership group in a press release. “We believe our track record with player advancement, college placement and competitive success – and now coupled with the location of Lake Tahoe – makes it an ideal location for a junior hockey player looking to advance.”





The ownership group owns two other teams in the league, the Charlotte Rush and Charleston Colonials.

“We are extremely excited to bring our culture and development model to Lake Tahoe,” ownership said. “We believe Lake Tahoe Academy and their leadership will be a great partner for a development model for kids through the Lake Tahoe region and beyond.”

The Lake Tahoe Lakers are looking for families willing to house players for this upcoming season.

Billet families are responsible for providing a bedroom and feeding the players. Families do not have to transport players and players are expected to help out with chores around the house. Billet families will be given VIP season passes, as well as $400 per month.

To become a billet family, or to learn more, contact Julie Cruthers at jcruthers@laketahoelakers.com or 412-613-2391.