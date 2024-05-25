Explanation of who’s on the ballot in Washoe County

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has issued a memorandum to county clerks and registrars, explaining when candidate names should appear on primary and general election ballots. The memo, authored by Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Mark Wlaschin, clarifies the changes made to NRS 293.260 by the Nevada Legislature in 2015 and 2019.

For partisan offices, if not more than the number of candidates to be elected file for the office, their names will bypass the primary election and appear directly on the general election ballot.

However, if a major political party has two or more candidates for a partisan office, a primary election must be held regardless of the minor party or independent candidates.

Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill will not be on the June ballot because she is the only Democrat and her 3 challengers are Republicans, according to Registrar of Voters Media Production Specialist George Guthrie.

“The NTFPD seats and IVGID seats are only on the general ballot, with the Commissioner District 1 race initially being in the primary,” Guthrie said. “You can view the races along with the generic sample ballots for all parties here: 2024 Election (washoecounty.gov) “

Hill’s challengers in November will be Marsha Lee Berkbigler, Melissa Fitch, and Eugene E. Hoover. They will also be on the ballot in June.

In the case of nonpartisan offices, if there are not more than twice the number of candidates to be elected, there will be no primary election, and the candidates’ names will proceed to the general election ballot.

If there are more than twice the number of candidates, a primary election is required.

For certain nonpartisan offices, excluding Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, District Court, and town advisory board positions, if only one candidate files and receives at least one vote in the primary, they are declared elected without appearing on the general election ballot.

The memorandum also addresses the prohibition on filing nomination papers for or holding more than one elective office simultaneously and potential conflicts between NRS 293 and NRS 293C regarding primary elections. Local election officials are advised to consult their attorneys for guidance.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office aims to ensure consistent and clear guidance for the placement of candidate names on primary and general election ballots in compliance with the most recent legislative changes.

Quick reference guide to the 2024 primary ballot

Rules for county-wide partisan offices that includes commissioners, assessor, clerk/treasurer, public

administrator, and recorder.

If there’s only one candidate from a major political party the candidate’s name appears on the general ballot.

If there’s more than one candidate from a major political party then the candidates’ names appear on the primary ballot and the top candidate advances to the general ballot.

If there’s one or more candidates qualify from a minor party their name(s) appear on the general ballot.

The rules for non-partisan offices include sheriff, school district, Justice of the Peace, and Constable.

If there’s only one candidate the person’s name appears on the primary ballot. The candidate must

receive one vote to be declared elected. If the candidate does not receive one vote, then the candidate must appear on the general ballot.

If there are not more than twice the number of candidates for positions (e.g., two candidates for one

position; four candidates for two positions) then the candidates’ names appear on the general election ballot.

If there are more than twice the number of candidates for positions (e.g., three candidates for one position; five candidates for two positions; seven candidates for three positions) then all candidates will appear on the primary ballot. The top two candidates per open position advance to the general election

ballot. If one candidate receives 50% plus 1 vote, that candidate is declared elected and will not appear on the general election ballot.

Here are the possible scenarios as they relate to General Improvement Districts, fire districts, and town advisory board contests:

Scenario 1 – Fewer candidates file for office than the number of candidates to be elected (for

example, two candidates file for three open positions):

Result – There is no election and all filed candidates are automatically elected without

appearing on any ballot. The remaining vacancies are filled by appointment.

Scenario 2 – The exact number of candidates file for office as the number of candidates to be

elected (for example, two candidates file for two open positions):

Result – There is no election and all filed candidates are automatically elected without

appearing on any ballot.

Scenario 3 – Not more than twice the number of candidates file for office than the number of

candidates to be elected (for example, four candidates file for two open positions. This is “Not

more than twice the number of candidates than the number of candidates to be elected” because

it is exactly twice the number):

Result – There is no primary election and all filed candidates appear on the general

election ballot.

Scenario 4 – More than twice the number of candidates file for office than the number of

candidates to be elected (for example, five candidates file for two open positions):