Explore Tahoe on two wheels: New bike destination website launches

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A Tahoe bicycle destination website launches during Tahoe Bike Month. It is a redesign of the popular Bike Tahoe website made possible with grants from the City of South Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, and the Parasol Community Foundation (now called the Tahoe Community Foundation).

The website is an outcome of many inquiries over the years from bicyclists throughout the country and internationally, wanting to know where to go and what to do in Tahoe, according to Bike Tahoe president, Ty Polastri.

The new design can assist local and visiting bicyclists, or would-be cyclists, of all skill levels looking to enjoy Tahoe via mountain biking, road and gravel cycling or riding leisurely on a bike path. According to Polastri, “The website is now more than a collection of 75 Google-mapped bike trails. It’s an invitation to explore the region on two wheels where nature, community and recreation intersect, creating memorable rides and experiences of the Lake Tahoe region.”

Bicyclists can now plan their visit or their day with more ease using the addition of two regional destination hubs: South Tahoe Destination Hub and the North Tahoe Destination Hub. Each hub hosts a comprehensive directory of resources a bicyclist is commonly interested in: bike shops and rentals, shuttle service, restaurants, brew pubs, beaches, campgrounds and lively entertainment for when the day’s ride winds down.

Just as the website is helpful for bicyclists, Polastri says businesses can use it to help guide their customers, guests, and visitors to find what they are looking for while planning their visit or during their time here.

The region is experiencing an upsurge in bicycle-related events. These complement long-standing bike rides like America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride and the Death Ride which each attract thousands of visiting cyclists annually. Market studies (Lake Tahoe Visitor Profile and Insights by Omnitrak) show that outdoor recreation and bicycling are key drivers for Tahoe visitation. Now, throughout the summer, the region is responding to bicyclists’ interest with a growth of organized rides, competitions, festivals and coaching camps for women, kids and adults of all ages and abilities.

Helping bicyclists plan their visits and activities is the new Bike Tahoe Event Calendar. Knowing there are events throughout the summer months can help bicyclists plan their trips with friends, look forward to meeting new ones, build new riding skills, or raise valuable dollars for important causes while enjoying their rides. Increasing event awareness also helps support the sustainability of event organizers, and they can post their events by going to the website’s event calendar submission page.

This launch is an expanded chapter in Bike Tahoe’s efforts to get more people to experience Tahoe’s natural beauty by bike and learn about the trails, businesses, and recreational resources available to them. According to Bike Tahoe, on the horizon is the announcement of another major effort to help build and promote Tahoe’s growing bicycle culture