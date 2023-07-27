Explore the South Shore’s best yoga spots, try out Tahoe Yoga Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe is known as a place to have fun in and out of the sun, with recreation at the height of desire for many. Avoid the crowds and find some peace with some of the South Shore’s best yoga spots offering the activity in a variety of styles and settings.

Classes with Lake Tahoe Yoga

Lake Tahoe Yoga , located in the Village Shopping Center, offers participants the opportunity to experience a flow on the water, on the beach or from anywhere they’d like via the online studio Bliss Movement. In person classes are offered Wednesday through Saturday at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard next to Sports LTD.

“Since 2011 we have been guiding Paddle Yoga Practices and tours on Lake Tahoe. As Tahoe’s original Paddle Yoga Studio we are the most experienced and knowledgeable for on-water practices. You’ll do more than pose on paddle boards; experience Yoga on Lake Tahoe,” according to the centers website.

Lake Tahoe Yoga offers beach and SUP yoga. Provided / Lake Tahoe Yoga

The SUP experiences includes boards, paddles, safety gear, a mini-lesson, along with guides for the experience of the Asana practice and a guided mindful practice all for $100.

Groups of five or more are offered special rates, private classes are also available.

The local yoga studio focuses on body and mind with a “philosophy discussion” which tends to focus on the philosophy of yoga through lecture and discussion while allowing space to meet like-minded individuals and experience a community based on inspiration and “yogic wisdom”, according to their website.

To learn more visit their website at http://www.laketahoeyoga.com

Trade stress for peace with Tahoe Outdoor Yoga

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Yoga hosts community donation based classes every Wednesday on Kiva Beach. Starting at 8 a.m. for a little over an hour. Foster a connection with nature, meditation, community, and yoga on the beach at any level or age.

“Locals also call this part of Kiva Beach Dog Beach, at the fork stay LEFT on Tallac Rd toward Tallac Point/Lake Access. Park in main lot, take main trail near big dumpster to the beach. Once you arrive at beach, stay left and walk West out to flat sandy area where Taylor Creek flows into the lake. Getting there is all part of the adventure,” According to Visit Lake Tahoe .

Please bring a towel, blanket, or yoga mat. After class, optional beach clean up, or jump in the lake. No registration required.

For more information contact Erica Hartnick at erica@yogatrade.com or online: https://visitlaketahoe.com

Learn the Craft with Lindsey Kraft

Lindsey Kraft, registered yoga teacher with 20 years of experience, brings classes to the Hangar, 2401 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, every Wednesday at Noon.

The outdoor taproom and bottle shop, located adjacent to the Johnson Meadow, is near the main thoroughfare but tucked away enough to supply an authentically natural experience.

It’s all about being inspired by challenges and finding peace in the moment, according to Kraft. Each class is taught with “experience, playfulness, and a lot of laughter.”

“Come to class with an open mind, an open heart, and without ego. I look forward to seeing you there,” said Kraft.

To learn more call Lindsey Kraft at 530-494-9268

Yoga with OMNI Entertainment

OMNI makes it possible to incorporate stretching and strengthening part of the daily routine with drop ins for $19 and tiered membership options at their studio.

Hot and therapeutic yoga, pole, aerial, barre, and dance classes are provided on a regular basis both at their main location at 1029 Takela Drive #5, and around town at various events hosted by the company .

Coming mid-August, the three-day Tahoe Yoga Festival will be jam-packed with all things yoga from OMNI and sponsors such as Black Bear Lodge, Tahoe Green, Elevate Wellness Center, MIKA bodywear, and the Hangar.

TYF will be held at Heavenly Mountain Resort, and is friendly for all ages. Although the classes will not be geared towards children, they are more than welcome to join or have fun at the other venues located at Heavenly Village.

The high alpine location for Tahoe Yoga Festival allows guests of all abilities to enjoy stunning views, a full day of yoga, fitness, music, instructors and speakers from around the region, delicious food from local vendors, as well as an entire community market selling unique artisanal and handcrafted goods.

To learn more visit http://www.omnitahoe.com .