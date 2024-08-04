Exploring enhancements to your appearance: Q&A with a Plastic Surgeon

In a world that increasingly values self-expression and individuality, it is essential to remember that beauty comes in many forms. Each person possesses unique features that make them one of a kind and there is no one-size-fits-all definition of beauty.

Over time, or as a result of trauma or lifestyle, our features and skin may change or become altered. Some individuals opt for enhancement to combat these changes, enhance their self-esteem and feel more comfortable in their own skin.

Dr. Holoyda, a board-certified plastic surgeon, helps us understand aesthetic enhancements performed with plastic surgery techniques, along with non-surgical approaches.

Q: What is aesthetic plastic surgery?

Dr. Holoyda: Aesthetic surgery is elective and focuses on enhancing a person’s appearance. Common procedures include breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, rhinoplasty and facelifts, which can reverse the signs of aging, helping individuals feel more confident and comfortable with their appearance.

Q: How do you approach patients who are considering aesthetic surgery?

Dr. Holoyda: The first, and most important, step is understanding the patient’s goals and expectations. Beauty is unique to each person and the goal of aesthetic surgery is to enhance their existing features rather than conform to societal standards. It’s important to celebrate diversity and help patients make informed choices to improve their self-esteem.

Q: Can you tell us about non-surgical facial rejuvenation options?

Dr. Holoyda: Non-surgical options like Botox, dermal fillers, Clear & Brilliant laser treatment and chemical peels can help rejuvenate the face without the need for surgery. These procedures are excellent for reducing wrinkles, restoring volume and improving skin texture.

Q: What advice do you have for people considering plastic surgery or facial rejuvenation?

Dr. Holoyda: Consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon. Make sure to discuss your needs and expectations. There is no one-size-fits-all approach and you don’t have to commit to anything right away. Your surgeon is the best person to help navigate the many pathways to feeling more confident and comfortable in your own skin.

Dr. Kathleen Holoyda is a board-certified plastic surgeon at Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, offering reconstructive and aesthetic procedures to the Lake Tahoe community. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org or call 530.543.5799.