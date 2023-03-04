Explosion rattles Meyers neighborhood on Thursday

There was an explosion Thursday at a Meyers home.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An home explosion Thursday rattled a Meyers neighborhood.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District said it received multiple calls at approximately 4 p.m. with witnesses reporting a fire on the second floor of a newly built home off of Piute Street.

According to Lake Valley Fire PIO and Cpt. Martin Goldberg, the source of the explosion, is being investigated by the department along with Southwest Gas.

Goldberg said the response time was quick, but the fire hydrant was buried and took 20 minutes to access, costing the firefighters precious time while the second story was fully engulfed.

Community members and LVF personnel upon arrival, worked together to uncover the hydrant, Goldberg said.

“It was a team effort,” Goldberg said.

No injuries were reported and officials added the house was unoccupied.

There are 4,097 fire hydrants in the Tahoe Basin, according to Take Care Tahoe and fire districts are asking residents to try and help remove snow and clear a 3-foot space around them to help avoid possible delays in attacking a fire.

Cal Tahoe JPA and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

Fire fighters digging out the hydrant in order to fight fire on Piute Street

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Thursday.

