Extension looking for adult volunteers for 4-H youth camps at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. – For those who enjoy working with youth and would like to experience something new and rewarding this summer, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is looking for adult chaperones for its overnight 4-H Youth Development camps held at the beautiful 4-H Camp at Lake Tahoe, right on the shores of the lake adjacent to Stateline.

The camps run by Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program have been held for decades, and have resulted in lifelong friendships and memories. The camp dates are June 11-14, July 5-12 and July 12-18. According to the organizers, right now the number of youth the camps can accept is being limited by the number of adult volunteers they have.

Youth at the 4-H Camp at Lake Tahoe enjoy a sunset on the dock. Provided / Robert Moore.

“We really hate to turn kids away because we don’t have enough adult volunteers,” said Lindsay Chichester, Extension 4-H state director. “And, to ensure the safety and good care of all of our youth participants, there is some paperwork and a process that takes us about six weeks to get volunteers cleared and certified. So, we really need people to contact us now if they think they would like to help out at one of the camps.”

The camps provide a variety of educational and recreational activities designed to build leadership skills and provide youth with the opportunity to develop the four “H’s” of 4-H – Head, Heart, Hands and Health. Campers participate in hands-on activities that promote teamwork, communication and self-confidence.

Adult chaperones play an essential role at camp by:

Providing leadership and guidance to campers

Serving as a positive role model for youth

Teaching or assisting with activity centers during camp

Helping to maintain good morale and open communication

Exercising mature judgement to ensure the physical, mental and emotional well-being of campers

Supervising youth and ensuring adherence to camp rules and socially responsible behavior

Taking “on-the-spot” responsibility for all youth to ensure a safe and enjoyable camp experience

Adult volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Students attending the University who are pursuing a degree in education or other degrees for careers working with youth are especially encouraged to consider volunteering to gain hands-on experience working with youth and to sharpen their leadership and facilitation skills. They can also sign up to earn internship credit.

More than 6 million youth in the country participate in 4-H programs, led by more than half a million volunteers. Studies show that youth who participate in 4-H are twice as likely to make healthier choices, feel positive about their wellbeing, and participate in science activities outside of school. They are also four times more likely to make a positive contribution to their communities.

For more information on volunteering at the 4-H camps at Lake Tahoe, contact Kenny Haack-Damon, 4-H Camp Educational Program coordinator, at damonk@unr.edu or 775-682-9865 as soon as possible.