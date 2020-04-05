Facing unprecedented times together (Opinion)

Across the nation, communities like ours are facing the reality of coronavirus COVID-19. Lake Tahoe is not exempt from the hardships of the pandemic.

While we face individual difficulties in this crisis at home and at work, we all share a common threat. We are in this together, and everyone doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus is crucial.

Barton salutes local heroes that continue to rise to the occasion. Doctors, nurses, assistants, technicians and all support staff are demonstrating their commitment to the health and well-being of others and stepping up in ways they may not have anticipated in their career to keep patient care available. Healthcare workers bravely reporting to the frontlines are a source of inspiration for all. It will take each and every one of us doing so to address the challenges we will face in the coming months.

Barton Health would like to express its deep gratitude to all those taking part in our community’s response to the pandemic. We have the greatest admiration for local police and fire departments, paramedics, and other first responders facing risk in performing their duties every day to help keep us safe.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Essential workers keeping public utilities, services, food and supplies available are also heroes, many of whom never knew they would be called upon this way to keep our town running in a time of need.

We all play a role in this crisis, and how we come out of it depends on each of us all doing our part. Following the shelter in place directives from county and state health agencies by staying home and practicing social distancing if you must be in public, makes a difference and are things we all must do as we go through this unprecedented time together. Please continue your great work in helping to keep our community safe.

Dr. Clint Purvance is the president and CEO for Barton Health