Fair Oaks man dies in single vehicle crash at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man died after crashing his car into a tree near D.L. Bliss State Park on California State Route 89.

On Tuesday, April 19, at around 2:20 p.m., William Keller, 89, was driving his 2012 Nissan Maxima south on SR-89 near One Ring Road when for unknown reasons allowed his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road where he drove through a marshy area. He collided into, and through, numerous willow trees, said a California Highway Patrol report.

“[Keller’s car] then traveled back onto SR-89 where it traveled across both lanes in a southeasterly direction and left the eastern road edge,” according to the CHP.

He crashed into a grove of trees and sustained major injuries. CHP reported he was trapped, still seat belted, in the driver’s seat.

The Fire Department used the “Jaws of Life” to remove the car’s roof. He was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

The reason for his erratic driving is still under investigation.