Fair Oaks woman dies Monday in crash near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Fair Oaks woman lost her life Monday morning in a single vehicle collision near South Lake Tahoe and her two injured juvenile passengers were airlifted to an area hospital.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a solo vehicle collision at about 4:25 a.m. near Pickett’s Junction.

The report said that when CHP units arrived on scene they encountered a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra sedan having collided with a small boulder.

CHP said the driver, Noelle Elizabeth Rivera, 33, of Fair Oaks, was traveling southbound on State Route 89, approaching SR-88 at Pickett’s Junction when for unknown reasons she failed to navigate the roadway, went straight off the pavement and collided with a boulder.

Rivera suffered fatal injuries and the two juvenile passengers, ages 7 and 9, also from Fair Oaks, received moderate-to-major injuries and were airlifted via helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center

CHP said the crash is under investigation.