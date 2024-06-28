‘Fair trial’ for killed bear?: District attorney answers bear advocates’ petition questioning CDFW investigation

A wildlife officer on scene of the Memorial Day bear shooting on Monday, May 27.

Provided / Stephanie Yamkovenko

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – The Bear League’s nearly 3,000 signature strong petition got the attention of the El Dorado County District Attorney who released an independent review of the incident on Tuesday, June 25. The petition requested the DA’s office conduct a criminal investigation into the Memorial Day bear shooting, claiming the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s investigation fell short.

“Please join the BEAR League,” the petition reads, “in calling on the District Attorney to do what CDFW will not do.”

The Bear League’s Ann Bryant told the Tribune after releasing the petition, “This bear didn’t get a fair trial.”

District Attorney Vern Pierson’s office answered the call and came to a conclusion posted in capital letters at the top of its independent review—”BEAR SHOOTING DID NOT VIOLATE THE LAW.”

It was the same conclusion CDFW had come to on May 28, one day after the shooting happened in which they deemed the shooting self-defense.

A yearling bear was shot and killed near South Lake Tahoe on Memorial Day, May 27. Provided / Stephanie Yamkovenko

The DA’s decision determined the suspect shot the bear out of concern for the safety of himself and the property. In addition, they found no other criminal liability such as negligence in discharging a firearm, a concern voiced to the Bear League by residents.

In a statement responding to the DA’s review, the Bear League says they were initially encouraged when they heard the office was looking into it. “We also feared it was simply an attempt to ‘calm the masses’ and would not actually be conducted with the goal of finding the truth,” their statement expresses and continues, “After reading the scant details of the ‘independent DA investigation’ it was perfectly clear this is exactly what happened.”

Bryant felt the CDFW initially made a hasty decision when coming to a conclusion just one day after the shooting. “They just screeched to a halt within 24 hours,” she said, noting “it takes longer than that to gather information.”

That, as well as unanswered questions, influenced the Bear League’s issuance of its petition.

Captain Patrick Foy with the CDFW Law Enforcement Division told the Tribune, “What did we cut short? We interviewed all the witnesses and collected all the necessary evidence, so what else was missed?”

While the petition claims the department dismissed the eyewitness accounts of neighbors who saw the shooting, the captain says those testaments were fully incorporated into the investigation. The Yamkovenkos’ accounts, who have been outspoken about the incident since it occurred, differed from the shooter’s in a way that colors the incident in a poaching light, instead of self defense.

“Rarely,” Foy says, “do you interview people that are associated with a potential crime investigation and you come up with exact same stories.”

He explains their job as officers is to conduct an investigation, develop facts and look at how the evidence supports or refutes testimony.

The evidence consisting of bear hair in the man’s house and an empty shell casing in the living room, Foy says, supported the shooter’s claim the 75-85 pound bear threatened him and his dog inside his house, where he then shot it twice, causing it to flee back into the backyard and climb a tree. It’s reported the bear fell out of the tree, upon which the shooter shot it a third time to euthanize it.

Foy also stated gunshot wounds and ballistics were consistent with the man shooting the bear in self-defense.

But the Bear League still had questions. “Where was the bear hair?,” Bryant asks and also inquires, “Was there any blood splatter?”

This was all in question by the league since the Yamkovenkos provided an account that the bear didn’t enter the house entirely and say they heard the first shot when the bear was exiting the house.

Disparate witnesses statements at hand, Foy says when deciding whether to charge the man, the wildlife officer was faced with a question: Does he have enough evidence to prove a bear poaching case beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law?

“It was a simple conclusion,” the captain says, “no.”

The district attorney’s review agreed and much of the review dismantled the neighbors’ testimony. One thing that impacted reliance on the Yamkovenkos’ story, according to the DA’s report, was their vantage point from where they observed the incident.

Evidenced with a photo, the report describes their view into the suspect’s backyard as obstructed by a tree and shed, “making it plausible that the bear entered the residence at some point when the neighbor’s vision was obscured.”

The district attorney investigator found this observation spot to measure 80 feet away from the suspect’s back door. Along with obscurities by the foliage and buildings, the DA report finds it was improbable that the neighbor could have observed the entire incident from that position.

The Yamkovenkos provided the Tribune with a response to the district attorney’s evaluation. They stated that at the time of the incident, their vision of the entry point into the suspect’s residence was never obscured by structures and the foliage was not yet there on May 27.

According to the DA’s office, the photo used as evidence was taken the day after the incident, on May 28.

The vantage point of neighbors taken by CDFW on May 28. Provided / El Dorado County District Attorney

The investigator also found the neighbor had trouble placing the bear at the time the first shot was heard. The report states the neighbor told the investigator the bear was casually exiting the residence when the shot was fired, where he had initially told CDFW that the bear was quickly exiting.

The Yamkovenkos revealed they intended their reference to the bear casually exiting the residence to mean that when the bear backed out to run away, it did not seem extremely frighted as it would have been if it had already been shot. They say this corresponds to their statement that the first of three shots didn’t occur until the bear was out of the house and already fleeing.

The report continues to say the neighbor stated he immediately went to the far side of the suspect’s property once he heard the first gunshot from his balcony. “This makes it implausible,” the report says, “that he observed the suspect fire the second shot from that position.”

The Yamkovenkos told the Tribune, “We observed the bear leaving the house and we observed the bear climbing the tree,” the neighbors say, “We did not observe the bear as he ran from the house to the tree, but we don’t see why this is material since the bear was running away. And, as we mentioned before, we had an unobstructed view of the entry point to the residence the entire time.”

They estimate the time the bear was in front of the house, entering and backing out, took at most 30 seconds, the Yamkovenkos say, “Which makes an altercation inside the house very unlikely.”

The report states the bear was undeterred when these neighbors banged pots and pans to keep the bear from entering the suspect’s residence, corroborating the suspect’s claims that waving and yelling at the bear did not deter it.

According to the report, the suspect’s interview with the district attorney investigator was largely consistent with his initial interview with CDFW. The suspect did concede the second shot was fired when the bear had exited the back door.

However, the DA investigator noted that the wounded bear would have been trapped in a confined area in the backyard and presumably could have still been a threat at the time the second shot was fired.

Bryant and the Bear League believes this isn’t the man’s first incident of this nature with a bear and in their statement responding to the DA’s report says, “The shooter’s past nefarious dealings with bears on his property were discounted.”

The district attorney reports receiving comments from the public about alleged prior incidents but did not elaborate of what those comments were, though the office says it discovered the rumored incidents to be unfounded.

They say a records check revealed two prior contacts with the suspect, both related to reporting bear activity but that neither of the prior incidents involved misconduct by the suspect against the bears.

Bryant says, “No previous incidents involved misconduct because, just as this time, he was believed without question and no charges were filed.”

The DA’s office says it considered these past experiences in order to determine if the individual’s use of force was reasonable. They cite law that says in order to determine this, they have to consider all the circumstances as they were known to and appeared to the suspect at the time of the shooting, pointing to past experiences.

Although the report says two bear related incidents occurred in the past, they only detailed one that happened on Sept. 22, 2021, providing images, in which a mother bear and three cubs entered this man’s residence, damaging the living room and kitchen as well as attacking his dogs. It does not detail the man’s actions towards the bears in this incident.

“This prior incident makes it likely that at the time of the shooting, the suspect actually and reasonably believed that the bear was a threat to himself, his property, or his dog,” the DA’s review reads.

The Bear League says, given the two prior bear incidents at this man’s home, it begs the question of why the shooter left his door open, as the report says the suspect told CDFW the bear had entered his backdoor that was partially open.

The DA’s release provides a list of evidence considered in the review. It includes the CDFW’s report, recordings of the 911 call, photos taken by CDFW of the suspect’s home interior, shell casings and the DA investigator’s interviews, scene examination and photos as well as other evidence.

The Bear League notes that no bear expert was interviewed or asked to assist and that certain claims this man made about the bear’s behavior should have alerted a knowledgable investigator.

The report says the suspect told CDFW officers during the initial investigation that the 70–85-pound bear cub had entered his backdoor, advanced towards and aggressively growled at his dog, which was lying on a dog bed.

The report later says the suspect stated the bear was aggressive, snarling, grunting, and posturing by standing up as it continued its slow further advance into the residence and kitchen before the shots were fired.

The Bear League says bears can’t growl and a USFS report on bears says they seldom, if ever growl, but fear-moans of treed or trapped bears are often mistaken for growls.

Bryant and the league, with bear biologists on their advisory board, says in the over the 30 years working on human and bear conflicts, have many times been told by individuals that a bear growled at them. She explains after discussing the noise further with those individuals, they find the bear actually having a defensive huff and blow, whine or cry instead of an offensive growl.

“Calling it a growl sounds much more dangerous [than] a bear whining or crying, much like claiming a bear stood up and was preparing to attack,” Bryant says.

She adds when a bear stands up, it is typically trying to get a better view of what it is encountering, and not planning to attack.

Over the month since the incident, the Tribune and the Bear League has received reports of the suspect bragging and showing no remorse over the shooting.

According to the DA’s report after reviewing the 911 audio recording, it notes the suspect sounded very nervous and out of breath, at one point saying “I didn’t want to do it. He was going to eat my dog.”

And according to the responding CDFW officer’s notes, the shooter appeared very distraught and shaken up.

“You can’t imagine the kinds of allegations that are being made against this person, who, a lot of these people probably never met in their life…” Foy says, listing the names he’s been called on social media. Having not been charged, authorities have not released the name of the man.

The Tribune’s information was provided to the man through acquaintances that reached out to the Tribune, but the Tribune has not been contacted by him to date.

The Tribune received accounts about the bear shot from someone who wished to be identified as an individual living in the neighborhood the incident occurred. This person claims the shot bear was the cub of a hyper-urbanized problem-bear, claiming the mother and two cubs bluff charged them, their partner and dogs during a walk in a neighboring forest in August 2023. They described other encounters with the mother bear, including ripping off a window screen and attempting to enter their home, leading to them filing a wildlife incident report with CDFW.

This individual says since the spring, one of her cubs, now a yearling, who the source says is confident is the same bear that was shot, returned to the neighborhood and attempted to get into this individual’s car while the they were in it. They’ve also witnessed it ripping at window screens of closed windows and pushing on closed doors. “On the multiple occasions I have attempted to chase it back into the forest,” the source says, “it has completely ignored me.”

This person says they have not had any bear incidents following the shooting.

The Bear League doesn’t plan on stopping its advocation anytime soon. “While the DA may have concluded that it cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooter committed a crime, BEAR League will work tirelessly to ensure that this unfortunate event does not repeat itself, whether by the specific individual who was investigated, or by others who may emulate his vigilante tactics.“

The DA’s entire review is available online .