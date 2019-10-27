 Fairfield woman admits to burglary spree at Lake Tahoe; Local man admits drug charges | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Fairfield woman admits to burglary spree at Lake Tahoe; Local man admits drug charges

News | October 27, 2019

Kurt Hildebrand khildebrand@recordcourier.com

A Fairfield, Calif., woman who was arrested during a Lake Tahoe vehicle burglary spree admitted to being a principal to grand larceny.

Briana Williams, 23, faces 1-5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony. She could also receive probation.

Williams and another woman were taken into custody after a rash of vehicle burglaries at Lake Tahoe gyms around April 11.

Attorney Maria Pence asked for a Dec. 2 sentencing, because Williams is supposed to turn herself in to serve a 120-day sentence in a South Lake Tahoe case the following week.

She was also ordered to pay $282 in restitution to the victims and $350 to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs.

According to the information, Williams was in possession of five credit or debt cards and a laptop.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted to a count of possession of a controlled substance.

Luke Andrew Cisneros, 63, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday on a warrant return.

Cisneros faces 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine in connection with a Sept. 8, 2017, drug sale.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Sept. 11, 2018.

Attorney Andrew Bunn sought a reduction in Cisneros’ bail, but prosecutor Ric Casper pointed out that he had been on the lam for more than a year.

He said that Cisneros’ criminal record dates back to 1977.

“You’ve just been gone too long,” Young said in ordering no bail.

Cisneros is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.

