‘Faith over Fear’: Friday event will benefit South Tahoe businesses owner diagnosed with cancer

Angela Cabrera and her youngest grandchild

Provided/Jordanne Cabrera

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For one South Lake Tahoe family, January 2023 began a journey they never expected.

Angela Cabrera, a 36-year South Lake Tahoe resident and owner of Emanate Gallery , received a cancer diagnosis.

To help with expenses the family is doing everything they can and the community continues to show up in a big way, according Angela.

“We could not have faced any of these challenges without the love and support of our community,” she said. “Through it all our family has grown stronger in our faith and love for one another. The goodness of God is our anchor as we press onward.”

A chili cook-off and raffle will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, located at 3580 Blackwood Road, to raise funds to help Angela battle the disease.

Chili Cook-Off Friday 3/24/23

Provided/Jordanne Cabrera

Local businesses such as Gym Love, Tahoe Sport Fishing, North of South Brewing Co., Verde, Poke Wok, AleWorx, OMNI, Earthwise Pet, Freshies, and others have generously donated prizes for the raffle.

Donations of raffle prizes and entrants for the chili cook off are still being accepted. To participate, contact Jordanne Cabrera at jordannecabrera66@gmail.com . Tickets are available at the door, $22 per person and $40 for a family.

In addition to the Chili Cook-Off and Raffle, a GoFundMe set up to help Angela with her treatment expenses is called Faith over Fear : Help Angela Beat Burkitt.

Middle daughter, Lauren Cabrera, tends to the gallery with her mother and recently has been taking advantage of record snowfall by offering her services for snow removal.

After photo of a roof cleared by Lauren and her younger sister.

Provided/Lauren Cabrera

“I’m strong for my size, skilled, and a hard worker. I drive a 4×4 so I can go pretty much anywhere in the Tahoe Basin. Message me if you’re interested and we can discuss the job and rates,” Lauren said in a post on Facebook.

Lauren told the Tribune, “My mom is feeling stronger each day. God’s got this. He’s already healing her.”

Cabrera’s diagnosis came after a long arduous journey with her husband Ron, who suffered a stroke in 2018. The stroke was so severe he was not expected to make it, according to Jordanne Cabrera, eldest of Cabrera’s three daughters.

(front) Ron Cabrera, Ellie, (right to left/above) Jordanne, Georgia, Angela, Jonah, and Lauren

Provided/Jordanne Cabrera

The official diagnosis, Burkitt Lymphoma, a type of non-hodgkin lymphoma, will require Angela to travel to Reno to work closely with a team of oncologists and other health specialists through a course of personalized care.

“Our Family hasn’t had much of a break with hard stuff,” Jordanne told the Tribune and added that the same year her mom opened Emanate Gallery and Frame shop her father had a stroke which left him bound to a wheelchair and separated from his family, living at Barton Skilled Nursing facility.

Lauren said, “Honestly, I think what we have gone through with my dad has only made our faith stronger. God performed so many miracles in dad’s body, and He’s still healing him today. Our journey with mama is just the next chapter of God’s powerful healing radical love for our family.”