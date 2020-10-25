Fall brings variable fishing conditions to Sierra

Hello fellow anglers. In only a couple weeks time, we are going from fall to winter. But only briefly and then right back to fall. But it is a stern reminder that winter is right around the corner.

Last weekend, Renee and I fished the Truckee River with a friend. At 7 a.m. we were wearing flannels and jackets, by noon, we were back in T-shirts. The fishing was very slow, but we did manage a few small rainbows to take our lures. Be prepared wherever you decide to venture out to. Here in the Sierra, Sunday will bring single digit temperatures in the morning and warming only to the low 40s by afternoon.

Many areas will start to close and the fishing season will wind down to a close on Nov. 15.

CAPLES LAKE: The resort has closed for the season. The water level is very low. The EID boat ramp and day use was open this week. But may close at any time due to inclement weather. Shore fishing has been fair for rainbows and a few browns. Night crawlers or kastmasters for the browns, while powerbait has been most productive for the rainbows.

SILVER LAKE: Water level is low. It has been recommended not to use the boat launch, unless you are using a very small vessel. Fishing has slowed down and not many anglers have been out.

BLUE LAKES: As of this week, the road was still open, but can close at any time. Fishing was fair to slow due to low water conditions.

RED LAKE: The blue green algae has been determined to be well above the danger levels. I recommend staying away from the lake. It is dangerous for people as well as pets.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The blue green algae level has been triggered as a warning alert to visitors and anglers. If you come in contact with the water. be sure to wash your hands before touching your face. Do not allow pets to drink or swim in the lake.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The water level is very low and the fishing has been the same. If you can get into those hidden holes from Wylders resort ( formerly Sorensons resort ) downstream to Woodfords. You will find some good holdovers from the summer.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The water level has been 30 to 40 CFS over the last couple weeks. Low but still plenty of water to fish. I would recommend with the clear water and bright sun, you will have to do some sneaking up on the fish. If you can see them, they can see you and will not bite. Which can be very frustrating. I would recommend salmon eggs this time of year and let them drift downstream into those deeper pools.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake is closed to fishing until Jan. 1. The water level is low right now. Hopefully we will get some rain and snow to fill it up in time for opening day. The NDOW has been planting the lake heavily over the last few weeks. They have planted over 7,000 pounds of trout and are not done yet.

NDOW FISH PLANTS: Walker River east and west fork, Mitch Pond, Baily Pond, Wilson Common Pond, Sparks Marina, Verdi Pond, Truckee River, Carson River ­— by the broken dam and by the Ruenstrouth Bridge, Mtn View Pond.

PYRAMID LAKE: The lake will be opening on Nov. 2 for the season. new rules and fees will be in effect. Daily fishing permits are $24 per person, there will be no season permits issued until the Tribe’s Covid-19 declaration of emergency has been lifted. Limited camping to 3 nights only with 10 camping permits per beach. With the exception of Pelican Beach where there will be 20 permits available. All fishing regulations are still in effect. Which I recommend to go to their website to familiarize yourself with them.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. I hope to see you on the waters. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to editor@tahoedailytribune.com. Good fishin’ and tight lines.